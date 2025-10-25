INC Seeks Shift from Militancy to Constructive Engagement in N’Delta Devt 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The National President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof. Benjamin Okaba, has called for a paradigm shift in the pursuit of the Ijaw struggle from militancy to constructive engagement.

He described constructive engagement as more effective tools for achieving justice and equity for the people of Ijaw ethnic nationality.

The INC President made the assertion in his remarks at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Executive Committee of the INC Eastern Zone, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He emphasised on the need for genuine resource control rather than the current “monopolistic” 13 percent derivation allocated to oil-producing states.

Prof. Okaba lamented the continued neglect and environmental degradation suffered by the Niger Delta due to prolonged oil exploration and exploitation, without any corresponding developmental benefits to the region.

According to him, “This executive has agreed for a paradigm shift from militancy to intellectualisation of the struggle. The strongest weapon now is to use the pen which is more dangerous than the sword and not violence.”

He disclosed that the INC, under his leadership, has embarked on a sensitisation tour across all zones to promote unity, deepen consciousness of the Ijaw struggle, and mobilise the people in preparation for the forthcoming National Population Census.

The INC President however urged the Ijaw people to actively participate in the census, which he noted would be instrumental in shaping national leadership and resource allocation.

Okaba also charged the newly inaugurated executive members to work in unity, show unwavering commitment, and advance the Ijaw cause within the zone with courage and steadfastness.

Also speaking the outgone Chairman of the INC Eastern Zone and Okaan-Ama of Egwede, HRM Nla Iraron, expressed concern over the recent declaration of emergency rule in the state, which he said hindered the development of the INC Eastern Zone during his tenure.

The monarch called on the new leadership to uphold the foundational principles and objectives of the INC’s founding fathers, and to distance themselves from political opportunism and activities that could undermine the integrity of the congress.

In his speech, the newly elected Chairman of the INC Eastern Zone, Mr. Peterside Batram, commended members of the congress for their dedication and passion towards the Ijaw cause.

He described the election as the beginning of a new chapter and assured that his administration would be defined by purposeful leadership, transparency, accountability, innovation, and sustainable growth.