FCT Approves N11.6bn for Water Treatment Chemicals, Ambulances, WAEC Materials

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Executive Committee at its fifth meeting, yesterday, approved the sum of N11,694,799,500 for the provision of water treatment chemicals, 12 new ambulances and payment of West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO) instructional materials for 86 schools.

The contracts were awarded at the Exco meeting presided by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, where 14 of the over 22 memorandums presented were ratified for award of contract.

The Acting General Manager, FCT Water Board, Daniel Salka Audu, said the contract in sum of N3,000,402,000 was approved for MS. WW Prince Services Limited for the procurement of water treatment chemicals and another to the tune of N3,408,297,500 to MS. Rovuchi Investment Limited.

The third water related contract for the procurement of diesel, for Lower Usuma Dam was awarded to Ms. Ezensha Nigeria Limited at the sum of N3,149,750,000.

The Health Secretary, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, said 12 specially fitted ambulances were purchased for the sum of N1,741,500,000.

She said the ambulances had a five-speed manual, keyless entry, airbag, six-cylinder, Bluetooth system, and central locking were made according to international standards and technical specifications.

Fasawe added that the Health Secretariat was also looking into buying HIACE buses in the next budget, specifically to carry dead bodies saying it was unethical for an ambulance to carry corpses.

The Mandate Secretary, Education, Danlami Hayyo, said at the executive council meeting, awarded a N394,850,000 contract for the supply of instructional material for WAEC, NECO and practical materials in 88 Senior Secondary Schools of FCT.

He said the instructional materials for science subjects would facilitate effective teaching and learning in the schools.