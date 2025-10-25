Culture Meets Royalty at Ofala Festival

The yearly Ofala Festival is deep in culture, tradition and royalty, writes Charles Ajunwa

The age-long Ofala Festival, which happens annually, showcases the rich culture and traditions of the people of Onitsha in Anambra State. Obi of Onitsha is the custodian of this highly revered tradition.

This year’s Ofala Festival, the 24th since the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, ascended the throne of Ezechima in 2002, welcomed visitors from diverse backgrounds. Onitsha, which sits on the bank of River Niger, literally stood still as everywhere was turned to carnival mood.

The Ofala Festival, themed ‘Njiko na Ntachi’ (Unity and Resilience), identified Onitsha people’s enduring values of unity, strength, and perseverance.

People who gathered at the palace of the Obi of Onitsha, apart from being entertained by different drummers and colourful parade shows, waited to catch a glimpse of the monarch as he appeared in public for the first time after observing isolated spiritual cleansing. A ceremony, the monarch performs with colourful regalia and unique royal dance steps, which was greeted with a standing ovation and shouts of “long live the king” from admirers.

At the ceremony attended by government officials from federal to state levels, local and international tourists, Achebe implored Nigerians to remain resilient and united.

“Our theme last year was ‘Better. Stronger. Together’. It was a call on our people to consolidate on our breakthroughs and galvanise for the challenges ahead. That message remains as relevant today as ever,” he noted.

The monarch in an interview with ARISE Television, explained the significance of Ofala Festival and how it has changed the socio-cultural and economic tapestry of Onitsha.

Explaining the history of Ofala Festival and involvement of Obi of Onitsha, Achebe enthused that “The monarch historically lived in near isolation within the premises of the palace, and he emerged once a year to be seen by his people and to see his people and to receive a pledge of loyalty.”

He described the monarch’s retreat as a time “during which I am cut off completely from the world. I sleep on the floor, in meditation with the ancestors and with God, reviewing the past year, seeking for God’s forgiveness, and asking for God’s blessings in the year ahead.”

Ofala Festival, he said, over time has become not just a sacred event but also a cultural and economic opportunity. “And that’s the package that we have today. Obviously, by bringing the world to Onitsha, there is an economic side of it, lifestyle, tourism, and so on.”

“Ofala Onitsha is as old as the community, so going back some 600 years ago.

“It comes up in the middle of the harvest season when we celebrate, particularly the New Year Festival. And of course in those days our community and literally all communities were very agrarian,” Achebe explained.

There had been a flurry of commendations from well-meaning Nigerians, extolling the Obi of Onitsha for upholding the age-long Ofala Festival of his forebears.

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, who commended the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Achebe, for preserving the culture of his people, said that Nigeria’s diverse cultures are not just historical references but living assets that can serve as powerful drivers of economic growth and global identity if properly harnessed.

“Culture is a living legacy that tells our story and defines our identity. When nurtured, it becomes a source of pride, social harmony, and economic opportunity,” Musawa said.

“The Obi of Onitsha has shown through his leadership that culture can coexist with progress. His devotion to education, tradition, and innovation is a lesson in how traditional institutions can contribute to nation-building,” she added.

Musawa revealed that the federal government, through the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, is working to promote partnerships that enhance the economic potential of Nigeria’s cultural assets. They are policies that encourage investment in tourism infrastructure, creative content development, and capacity-building initiatives for practitioners in the arts and tourism sectors.

According to her, “Our ministry is determined to leverage Nigeria’s cultural diversity for global relevance and economic prosperity. We are building platforms that will allow our people to tell their stories, celebrate their heritage, and transform their creativity into wealth.”

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ben Kalu, who led members of the National Assembly to witness the 24th Ofala Festival of His Royal Majesty, Igwe Achebe (Agbogidi), commended the royal father for his exemplary leadership and tireless advocacy for cultural preservation.

“I commend His Majesty’s exemplary leadership, tireless advocacy for education and cultural preservation, and his commitment to the well-being of our people.

“May this joyous occasion continue to bring love, peace, fulfillment, and cherished moments to families and communities in Onitsha and beyond,” Kalu said.

The 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, who also attended the ceremony in the historic ancient City of Onitsha, said “The Ofala Festival remains one of our most cherished cultural celebrations, and I have had the privilege of attending it often since my secondary school days at Christ the King College, Onitsha. It is a time when the people of Onitsha come together to honour their revered monarch, celebrate unity, showcase rich cultural heritage, and give thanks to God for life and progress.

“It was truly heartwarming to behold the vibrant display of tradition that has stood the test of time and continues to define the identity of our people.

“I deeply commend His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, for his exemplary leadership, wisdom, and commitment to preserving our traditions. His reign continues to inspire a sense of unity and progress among the people.

“May the Almighty continue to bless him with long life, wisdom, and good health, and may the land of Onitsha continue to flourish in peace, prosperity, and joy.

“Happy Ofala Festival to all sons and daughters of Onitsha, at home and in the diaspora. May our culture and unity continue to thrive,” Obi stated.

With the successful hosting of the 2025 Ofala Festival, all eyes have shifted to the 2026 edition, which observers say would be splendid and entertaining as the Obi of Onitsha, Achebe leads the charge as true symbol and custodian of the culture and traditions of Onitsha people.