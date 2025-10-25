Bauchi, Rotary Club, UNICEF Hold Road Walk Against Polio, Recommit To Ending Disease In Nigeria 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As part of activities to commemorate the World Polio Day yesterday, Bauchi State Government, Rotary club and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) embarked on a road walk against polio, reaffirming their commitment to support the country in eradicating the disease.

Speaking during the rally commemorating the event in Bauchi, UNICEF Global Special Behavioural Change Manager and Head of World Polio Outbreak Response, Dr. Panchanan Achari, called on governments, partners, and communities to intensify efforts to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated.

He emphasised that this year’s theme, ‘End Polio: Every Child, Every Vaccine, Everywhere’ serves as a reminder of the need to reach every child, especially those in remote and underserved communities, with life-saving immunisation.

According to him, “Thanks to the unwavering commitment and dedication of the government, partners, and frontline health workers, we are closer than ever to eradicating polio. But we must continue to reach every child with the protection that vaccines provide.”

Achari reiterated that vaccines are safe, effective, and essential to protecting children from preventable diseases while also strengthening health systems.

The UNICEF Head of World Polio Outbreak Response commended the progress Nigeria has made over the years, but urged stakeholders not to relent until the country achieves and sustains a polio-free status.

He explained that across Nigeria, communities have made remarkable strides in increasing immunisation coverage, yet there is still a need to accelerate efforts to ensure no child is left behind, pointing out that, “Now is not the time to retreat. We must stay the course until every child is protected.”

Highlighting the role of survivors and frontline workers, UNICEF described them as symbols of resilience and leadership, reminding the world that young people are not only beneficiaries but also key actors in building a future free from polio and its lifelong consequences.

He further called on governments and partners to strengthen primary healthcare systems to deliver integrated services that address the full spectrum of child health needs — including immunisation, nutrition, maternal care, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) programs.

He also emphasised the importance of community engagement, urging collaboration with traditional and religious leaders, youth groups, and faith-based organisations to combat misinformation and build vaccine confidence.

“The last mile is always the hardest, but also the most important,” the UNICEF officer explained, stressing that, “A polio-free Nigeria is within our reach — but it demands unity, persistence, and unwavering commitment.”

In his remarks, the President of the Rotary Club of Bauchi Central, Adekunle Adeyemi, reiterated the commitment of the club to the global fight against polio, pledging renewed efforts to ensure that Nigeria remains polio-free.

“Today, we gather to celebrate the progress made so far and to reaffirm our promise to finish the fight against polio. Polio survivors remind us that our commitment must not waver until the disease is completely eradicated. Their courage and determination inspire us all.”

He highlighted Rotary International’s long-standing contribution to global health, noting that since its formation in 1905, the organisation has focused on humanitarian service and community development.

The Rotary Club, he explained, channels resources through Rotary International to support key areas such as disease prevention, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education and environmental protection.

According to him, Rotary remains at the forefront of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), partnering with UNICEF, the World Health Organisation (WHO), and governments across the world to deliver vaccines to millions of children.

“Rotary has played a major role in reducing polio cases globally by supporting immunisation campaigns and community mobilisation,” the president said, adding that, “But even as we celebrate our progress, we must remember that the job is not done yet. We must redouble our efforts and keep polio at zero.”

He called on Rotary members, health workers, and other partners to sustain advocacy and support for immunisation efforts, particularly in hard-to-reach communities, to ensure that no child is left unprotected.

Adeyemi reaffirmed that Rotary would continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to build on the gains achieved so far, stressing that the vision of a polio-free world is within reach if collective commitment is maintained.