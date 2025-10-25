ANJET Honours Ogbuewu, Runsewe, Bode-Thomas, Alade, Others

Charles Ajunwa

The Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET) has honoured Nigerians who have continued to contribute to the growth and development of the tourism sector.

Those honoured by ANJET at its annual conference and awards themed ‘The Role of International Hospitality Brands In The Growth Of Nigerian Tourism and Economy’s included former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Amb. Frank Ogbuewu who received award of ‘Most Impactful Nigerian Minister of Culture and Tourism’, former Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Mr. Segun Runsewe received ‘Pillar of Nigerian Tourism and Culture’, and former Assistant General Manager of Eko Hotels, Chief (Mrs.) Abimbola Bode-Thomas received ‘Hospitality and Hotel Management Amazon’.

Others were tour operator expert, Chief Yemi Alade received ‘National Trail Blazer in Inbound Tour Operation’, immediate past President of Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN), Mr. Nkereuwem Onung received ‘Icon of Consistency and Resilience in National Tourism Leadership, President of Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATON),

Engr. Ganiyu Shekoni Balogun (Tarzan) received ‘National Icon in Tourist Boat Operations and Water Transportation’, Chief Executive Officer, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye received ‘Foremost National Tourism Builder and Creative Mind’s and Sheraton Hotel and Towers received award for “40 years of Impactful Contribution to the Growth and Development of Nigerian Tourism and Economy’.

Chief Host of the event, Director General of National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Dr. Abisoye Fagade, who spoke before the presentation of awards held at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos, thanked the recipients for their individual contributions to the growth and development of tourism in Nigeria, adding that their “service to the nation is not in vain, it’s a celebration of service, mentorship and resilience.”

Earlier in his welcome address, ANJET President, Mr. Okorie Uguru, said, “The individuals and distinguished Nigerians we are honouring are among the people that built the visibility and growth the industry is enjoying today, from the former Minister of Tourism, Ambassador Franklin Ogbuewu, former Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, and others, they have contributed and are still contributing to the sector.

“As holders of institutional memories and archivists of this industry, we know the roles they have played and are still playing in the development of Nigerian tourism I dustry. That is why years after some of our awardees have left; we still call on them. To our awardees, we are celebrating you and saying thanks for all you have done, and still doing in the Nigerian Tourism and culture space.”

Uguru said Ogbuewu from a humble beginning, worked himself into greatness and fame while most times, living his life for others. “In 1999, Amb. Ogbuewu was nominated for an ambassadorial position by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo, and posted to the Hellenic Republic of Greece, a position he served til 2003.

“In July, 2003, he was appointed as the Honourable Minister of Culture and Tourism (minister of cabinet rank). As the Honourable Minister of Culture and Tourism, he revived culture, brought innovation in tourism development.”

He said former NCAC boss, Runsewe, gave journalists needed local and international exposures that still help them to execute their work professionally and also help grow the the tourism sector.

According to Uguru, “Otunba Runsewe has remained an iconic figure in the media, culture and tourism sectors in Nigeria, in the last three decades.

“He was appointed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo as an Executive Director at the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in the year 2000, a position he held until he was appointed as the Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) in August 2006. His tenure was a watershed in the development of the tourism sector in Nigeria. His aggressive tourism marketing campaigns, anchored on the catch-phrase ‘Tourism is Life’s, gave the Nigerian tourism industry unprecedented national and international visibility.

“Otunba’s tenure positioned Nigeria as one of the leading faces of tourism and a preferred destination in Africa. With consistent annual exhibitions at international tourism expositions like FIRUR, Madrid, Spain; ITB Berlin, Germany; Arabian Travel Market, Dubai; World Travel Market Dockland, London, others, Nigeria, during Runsewe’s tenure, began to seriously contend for world’s attention as a destination of preference. The era witnessed the harvest of commendation letters and awards by the NTDC, including those from the World Travel Market, London and FIRUR, Spain.”

“Otunba Runsewe brought his energy, dynamism, sheer vigour, robust knowledge and experience to bear in galvanising the NCAC to higher heights,” Uguru added.

Commenting on Bode-Thomas, ANJET President said “When she became the chairman of the African Travel Association (ATA) , she was able to get the Federal Ministry of Tourism to agree to an International Conference on Tourism. It was the first of its kind in Nigeria and was an amazing success with well over 300 foreign travel agents and tour operators for a 3-day conference and touring in Abuja and some other very close cities.

“Through this Conference, Nigeria ‘s image did improve in terms of it being safe for incoming tourists.

“She was able, through her success working in the Hotel Industry and promoting Tourism in Nigeria, to bring other young ladies into this line of work, which previously was somewhat frowned upon.”

Uguru said Alade started packaging inbound tours to Nigeria in the early 80s. “He started with the US tourists visiting Africa. The success of these tours packaged by Jemi Alade and few other African tour operators made people from Asia and other parts of the world to want to join.

“Mr. Alade saw that there were a lot of potentials that people want to visit Nigeria and Africa, but there was no incentive at all. He formed his company and provided the necessary structure and services for them to visit. His efforts became the dawn of inbound tours in Nigeria.”