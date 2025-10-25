753 Housing Units: Witness Fails to Link Emefiele to Zenith Bank Accounts

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday, failed to link the immediate former Governor of theCentral Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to accounts in Zenith Bank in the alleged property fraud trial.

Emefiele is standing trial before Justice Halilu Yusuf of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama, on allegations bordering on property fraud, amongst others.

The said property measuring 150,462.86 SQM, comprises 753 housing units and is located on Plot 109, Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, Abuja.

Emefiele and one Eric Ocheme, said to be at large, are also charged with unlawfully holding billions of naira in proxy accounts at Zenith Bank.

When the matter came up on yesterday, prosecution counsel, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, led the 1st Prosecution Witness (PW1), Mshelia Arhyel, to give his evidence in the matter.

The witness, who is a Compliance Officer at Zenith Bank, informed the court on how funds were received and deposited into the accounts of three companies, which he listed as; MG Properties Limited, Ifedigo Integrated Services and Kelvito Integrated Services.

Arhyel also gave the names of cash depositors and transfer recipients, such as Chukwuma Opara, Peters Adebayo, and Wilson.

However, under cross-examination by Emefiele’s lawyer, Mr. Matthew Burkaa, SAN, the witness told the court that he does not know the owner of the accounts.

When asked if he was called by the EFCC to make a statement in respect of the accounts, the witness answered in the negative, adding he never knew he was going to testify.

According to him, he signed the Certificate of Compliance on May 29 and never knew it would be used as evidence.

Arhyel also admitted that Emefiele’s name was not on the Account Opening documents.

At the end of cross-examination, the court adjourned until November 26 for the continuation of the trial.

Earlier, Emefiele, through his counsel, challenged the court’s jurisdiction to entertain the suit because he was not in any way linked with the charge and the charge should be quashed.

Burkaa told the court that the preliminary objection prays for three orders and 6 grounds, supported by affidavits and a written address.

He argued on a point of law and prayed the court to grant his prayers.

But, this was opposed by prosecution counsel, who submitted that the charge should not be quashed because the defendant (Emefiele) is linked to it.

After their submissions, the court asked them to proceed with the trial and that their arguments will be looked into.

In count one of the charge, the EFCC accused Emefiele and Ocheme of knowingly having within their control the housing estate suspected to be unlawfully obtained, contrary to the law.

In count two, they were alleged to have knowingly been in possession of the sum of N167 million, domiciled in Kelvito Integrated Services’ account.

In count three, they were alleged to have held N1.23 billion in the same account.

EFCC claimed that the said sums were suspected to have been unlawfully obtained.