  • Friday, 24th October, 2025

RazorNews Boss Honours National Daily Publisher Sylvester Ebhodaghe for Mentorship and Media Excellence

Life & Style | 19 minutes ago

Uzoma Mba 

The Editor-in-Chief of RazorNews and former President of the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN), Mr. Odita Sunday, has lauded the Publisher of National Daily Newspaper, Mr. Sylvester Ebhodaghe, describing him as a “media colossus” who has silently and consistently invested in mentoring younger media practitioners across the country.

Odita made the remarks while presenting the Silent Heroes Award to Mr. Ebhodaghe at the National Daily head office in Omole Phase 1, Lagos. The honour had earlier been conferred on the veteran publisher during the Silent Heroes Awards ceremony held at the prestigious Wells Carlton Hotel, Asokoro, Abuja, on June 12, 2025. However, Ebhodaghe was unable to attend the Abuja event due to official engagements, prompting the special presentation in Lagos.

In his tribute, Odita recalled how Ebhodaghe mentored him more than two decades ago at The Guardian Newspapers, describing him as a benevolent and visionary leader who offered invaluable guidance at a formative stage in his journalism career. He praised Ebhodaghe’s enduring contributions to Nigerian media, especially his commitment to nurturing the next generation of journalists.

He said: “Mr. Ebhodaghe is a rare gem in the media industry, a news mogul with a deep sense of purpose. Over 20 years ago, he taught me the art of cultivating a long nose for news and the discipline required to thrive in journalism. His kindness and mentorship have remained a source of inspiration.”

Responding, Mr. Ebhodaghe expressed delight at the recognition and commended Odita for his remarkable growth and leadership in journalism. He described the RazorNews boss as a worthy mentee who has mastered the craft of crime reporting, becoming a respected voice in the Nigerian media landscape.

The brief but colourful presentation ceremony was held amid fanfare, as colleagues and well-wishers gathered to celebrate two generations of media excellence and mentorship.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.