RazorNews Boss Honours National Daily Publisher Sylvester Ebhodaghe for Mentorship and Media Excellence

Uzoma Mba

The Editor-in-Chief of RazorNews and former President of the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN), Mr. Odita Sunday, has lauded the Publisher of National Daily Newspaper, Mr. Sylvester Ebhodaghe, describing him as a “media colossus” who has silently and consistently invested in mentoring younger media practitioners across the country.

Odita made the remarks while presenting the Silent Heroes Award to Mr. Ebhodaghe at the National Daily head office in Omole Phase 1, Lagos. The honour had earlier been conferred on the veteran publisher during the Silent Heroes Awards ceremony held at the prestigious Wells Carlton Hotel, Asokoro, Abuja, on June 12, 2025. However, Ebhodaghe was unable to attend the Abuja event due to official engagements, prompting the special presentation in Lagos.

In his tribute, Odita recalled how Ebhodaghe mentored him more than two decades ago at The Guardian Newspapers, describing him as a benevolent and visionary leader who offered invaluable guidance at a formative stage in his journalism career. He praised Ebhodaghe’s enduring contributions to Nigerian media, especially his commitment to nurturing the next generation of journalists.

He said: “Mr. Ebhodaghe is a rare gem in the media industry, a news mogul with a deep sense of purpose. Over 20 years ago, he taught me the art of cultivating a long nose for news and the discipline required to thrive in journalism. His kindness and mentorship have remained a source of inspiration.”

Responding, Mr. Ebhodaghe expressed delight at the recognition and commended Odita for his remarkable growth and leadership in journalism. He described the RazorNews boss as a worthy mentee who has mastered the craft of crime reporting, becoming a respected voice in the Nigerian media landscape.

The brief but colourful presentation ceremony was held amid fanfare, as colleagues and well-wishers gathered to celebrate two generations of media excellence and mentorship.