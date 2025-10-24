Prince Olusoji’s Philanthropy Illuminates Ayere’s Cultural Celebration of Progress

Sunday Ehigiator





There are people whose lives quietly redefine what it means to lead, to serve, and to give. Among them stands Asiwaju Prince Dr Olatunji Olusoji, businessman, philanthropist, and the Asiwaju I of Ayere Kingdom in Kogi State. He is a man whose influence reaches far beyond titles, and whose generosity continues to transform lives in ways both profound and lasting.

Last weekend, the people of Ayere gathered for the 30th edition of their annual cultural celebration, known as Ayere Day or Atuosi. It was not just a festival of tradition and dance, but a celebration of unity, resilience, and progress. Every year, sons and daughters of Ayere, both at home and abroad, return to their roots for a day of reflection and recommitment to their community. This year’s edition, however, carried an even deeper sense of pride and gratitude as one of Ayere’s most distinguished sons, Prince Dr Olusoji, returned home to celebrate with his people.

His arrival at the Obajana Airstrip was met with warmth and excitement. Friends, family members, and admirers from across Nigeria and the diaspora came to welcome a man whose presence continues to inspire hope. Despite his demanding schedule and global business commitments, he made time to stand once again among his people, not as a distant benefactor, but as a son of the soil who has never forgotten where he comes from.

During his speech at the event, Prince Olusoji made a remarkable declaration that has since become the talk of Kogi State and beyond. He announced his commitment to singlehandedly renovate and modernise all the schools in Ayere, while also furnishing them with the necessary materials to create a truly conducive learning environment. It was a bold promise that reflected not just his vision, but his deep understanding of how education can transform lives.

“Education has helped me to be where I am today,” he said, “and I am passionate about the educational development of our people.”

Those simple words captured the heart of who he is. For Prince Olusoji, education is not a privilege but a right, and he has made it his life’s mission to ensure that children in his community receive the opportunities he once fought for. Through his foundation, he has extended support to countless students and institutions across Kogi State.

Earlier in the year, he donated fifteen million naira to sponsor one hundred students of the College of Education for three years, another fifteen million to the College of Agriculture, and began plans to build a modern hostel at Kogi State University. Beyond financial support, he also set in motion the employment of thirty-two new teachers for government schools in Ayere, to strengthen the quality of education at the grassroots. His foundation’s impact has been so consistent that many now describe it as the quiet engine driving social renewal across Kogi.

The truth is that Prince Olusoji’s approach to philanthropy is deeply personal. He does not just give; he gets involved. His projects are carefully chosen, thoughtfully executed, and driven by a genuine desire to see lasting progress. He believes that for a community to thrive, its people must be educated, empowered, and united in purpose.

What stands out most about him is his humility. For all his accomplishments, he remains grounded in his faith and family values. He is a devoted husband and father whose life reflects discipline, integrity, and compassion. Those who have had the privilege of knowing him speak of a man who listens more than he talks, who gives without seeking attention, and whose quiet confidence inspires others to dream bigger.

The Ayere Cultural Day, as it turned out, became not just a celebration of heritage but a reaffirmation of collective purpose. Traditional dances, songs, and performances filled the air, blending joy with gratitude. In one particularly touching moment, a birthday tribute was held in honour of Prince Olusoji, who marked another year of life in October. It was a simple, heartfelt gesture that reflected how deeply he is cherished by his people.

Beyond the festivities, the day also became a platform for dialogue about Ayere’s future. During his visit to the Kogi State Governor, His Excellency Alhaji Usman Ododo, at the Government House in Lokoja, Prince Olusoji expressed his commitment to partner with the state government in advancing sustainable development across Kogi. The governor, deeply impressed by the Asiwaju’s contributions and community-driven initiatives, pledged in turn to prioritise the rehabilitation and construction of key roads in Ayere. He recognised, as Prince Olusoji often emphasises, that good roads are vital to unlocking education, commerce, and opportunity. The synergy between private initiative and government support promises to deliver tangible progress to the people of Kogi State.

This spirit of collaboration is central to Prince Olusoji’s philosophy of leadership. He has often said that progress cannot come from one person or one institution alone, but from a collective sense of responsibility. He believes in people working together across political and social lines, driven by shared purpose rather than division. His words at the festival echoed that conviction, as he called on indigenes of Ayere everywhere to build bridges of understanding and love.

For the people of Kogi, his example continues to resonate. Through his company, the Grosvenor Group, and his personal foundation, the Prince Olatunji Olusoji Foundation (PROOF), he has touched countless lives — building not just schools and roads, but trust and unity. His vision of development is not defined by grand gestures or self-promotion, but by consistent acts of service that speak louder than any title.

As the sun set over Ayere on that final day of celebration, one could sense a renewed spirit of hope among the people. The children who danced that evening may not fully grasp it yet, but they are the true beneficiaries of a legacy being built before their eyes. A legacy not of wealth alone, but of wisdom, compassion, and faith in what is possible when one man decides to lead with heart.

In a time when our nation yearns for examples of selfless leadership, Prince Dr Olatunji Olusoji stands out as a beacon of what is still possible in Nigeria — a reminder that integrity, vision, and empathy remain powerful tools for change. He has turned his success into a channel for service, his influence into impact, and his wealth into opportunity for others.

The story of Ayere today is, in many ways, the story of what can happen when leadership is rooted in love for one’s people. The schools he is rebuilding, the students he is sponsoring, and the roads soon to be constructed under the partnership with the Kogi State Government all speak to a vision much larger than one man. They speak of a future that is already taking shape — one community, one classroom, one child at a time.

As the celebrations fade into memory and work begins in earnest, Ayere stands as a testament to what purposeful leadership can achieve. And in that story, Prince Dr Olatunji Olusoji legacy will not just as a successful man, but as a good man, one who chose to lift others as he rose.