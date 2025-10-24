N’ Assembly Targets Year-End Delivery of Constitution Amendments

* Barau rallies lawmakers to fast-track people-centred reforms

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, on Friday declared that the National Assembly is determined to deliver the first set of amendments to the 1999 Constitution before the end of this year, in what he described as a people-centred and time-bound reform effort.

Barau, who chairs the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, according to a statement by his Media Office, stated this while addressing lawmakers at the opening of a two-day joint retreat of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Constitution Review in Lagos.

The session, he said, marked a crucial stage in the ongoing constitutional amendment process that has so far attracted broad national participation.

According to him, the committees will consider 69 bills, 55 state creation requests, two boundary adjustment proposals, and 278 local government creation demands during the retreat.

He stressed that the exercise is designed to allow clause-by-clause scrutiny of all proposed amendments to ensure credibility, inclusiveness and transparency.

Barau said: “It has been a long journey to bring the Senate and the House of Representatives’ amendment proposals together.

“We have been at this for two years, engaging citizens, stakeholders and institutions in town halls, public hearings and consultations.

“The views harvested have culminated in the 69 bills and hundreds of requests now before us.”

The Deputy Senate President, who also serves as the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, urged members to rise above partisan, ethnic and religious sentiments and work with unity of purpose in the interest of the Nigerian people.

According to him, “It is not going to be a simple task to conclude within two days, but I believe we can achieve it.

“We have made a promise to Nigerians that we will deliver the first set of amendments to the State Houses of Assembly before the end of this year. If we engage the issues with open minds, we can deliver,” he said.

Barau emphasised that the constitution remains the foundation of Nigeria’s democracy and must be treated with patriotism and a sense of national duty.

He warned against competitive debates between the Senate and House committees, calling instead for joint deliberations guided by a common goal of national advancement.

“We are seated here as one committee. There should be no ‘we’ and ‘them’. We must be guided by what serves Nigerians best.

“I wish all of us a very fruitful deliberation and hope our recommendations meet the approval threshold of section 9 of the Constitution,” he said.

The Lagos retreat marks the most intensive phase yet in the 10th National Assembly’s constitutional review effort, which aims to address key national issues, including state creation, local government autonomy, resource control, gender inclusion and electoral reforms.

The Deputy Senate President’s statement underscores growing momentum in the constitution amendment process, with the National Assembly expected to harmonize its proposals and transmit them to state Assemblies before the close of 2025.