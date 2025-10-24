El Clásico Tops European Football Weekend Action on SuperSport

Football fans are set for another thrilling weekend across Europe, with headline fixtures from the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga on SuperSport, exclusively on DStv and GOtv.

The Premier League lineup offers several pivotal clashes. On Saturday at 3:00 p.m., Chelsea will host Sunderland at Stamford Bridge. Enzo Maresca’s men are in fine form, scoring 11 goals in their last three outings, including a dominant 5–1 win over Ajax in Champions League midweek. Sunderland, however, have shown resilience and will look to make it a difficult afternoon in London.

At 5:30 p.m., Manchester United face Brighton at Old Trafford. Ruben Amorim’s side will aim to build on their impressive 2–1 victory at Anfield, while Brighton, buoyed by a win against Newcastle, remain dangerous opponents capable of unsettling any top side.

Later that night at 8:00 p.m., Brentford welcome Liverpool. Arne Slot’s team ended their European slump with a 5–1 win over Frankfurt, but are still winless in three league games. Brentford’s organised approach and home advantage could test Liverpool’s push for stability.

In Serie A, Napoli meet Inter Milan at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday in a key title race encounter. Antonio Conte’s champions have suffered back-to-back defeats, including a 6–2 loss to PSV, while Cristian Chivu’s Inter are unbeaten in five and targeting top spot.

Sunday brings two major showpieces. At 2:00 p.m., Arsenal host Crystal Palace at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta’s men have won six straight league matches, conceding just once, while Palace seek to upset the leaders and rediscover form.

Then at 3:15 p.m., all eyes turn to Spain for El Clásico, as Real Madrid face Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu. Xabi Alonso’s Madrid remain unbeaten and top of La Liga, with Hansi Flick’s Barcelona two points behind after a 6–1 win over Olympiakos. The winner will claim early control of the title race and vital bragging rights.

Catch every game live on SuperSport: Premier League (GOtv Ch. 65, DStv Ch. 203), La Liga (GOtv Ch. 62, DStv Ch. 204), and Serie A (GOtv Ch. 64, DStv Ch. 208).

RESULTS

(Europa League)

Braga 2-0 C’Zvezda

Brann 3-0 Rangers

FCSB 1-2 Bologna

Fenerbahce 1-0 Stuttgart

GA. Eagles 2-1 Aston Villa

Genk 0-0 Betis

Lyon 2-0 Basel

Salzburg 2-3 Ferencvaros

AS Roma 1-2 Plzen

Celta Vigo 2-1 Nice

Celtic 2-1 Sturm Graz

Freiburg 2-0 Utrecht

Nottingham 2-0 Porto

Feyenoord 3-1 Pana’cos

Lille 3-4 PAOK