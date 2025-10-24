Ekiti Guber: Picking Oyebanji By Consensus is Not Illegal, Says Faparusi

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Bamidele Faparusi, has justified the proposal made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, to emerge through consensus mode in the October 27, 2025 governorship primary.

Faparusi, a former Commissioner for Public Utilities, stated that consensus mode in picking the governorship flag-bearer, is neither a breach of the constitution nor antithetical to democratic norms.

To strengthen the party’s cohesion force ahead of the June 20, 2026 poll, Faparusi urged the disqualified aspirants — Kayode Ojo and Mrs Jumoke Adeniyi — to exhibit loyalty, sportsmanship and respect for party’s supremacy in their own interest.

The former federal lawmaker spoke in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, during a chat with some journalists on the forthcoming October 27 APC governorship primary.

On the fears expressed that Governor Oyebanji’s likely emergence through affirmation may trigger internal squabbles and unrest, Faparusi pushed back at those who shared such view, saying the action was in firm alignment with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“Candidate emerging through consensus or affirmation is not a breach of the constitution or Electoral Law. Even in our party’s constitution, there is a clause for consensus as a means of picking party’s candidates.

“For me, consensus is the best means of choosing candidates. So, consensus align with the electoral law, since it is enshrined in our party’s constitution.

“Take a look at the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari. He emerged through consensus because nobody challenged him in the primary. Consensus is not antithetical to democratic norms,” he clarified.

Faparusi said though, the party will be facing weak and highly emasculated opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ekiti, but hinted that the APC won’t underrate any opponent, no matter how unpopular, feeble or lowly rated.

“This is election, and in politics, experience has shown that you should not underrate anybody or any party, no matter how weak. The political school of thought of our supreme leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, taught us to use sledge hammer to kill an ant.

“Even though we are solidly on ground and the opposition has never been this weak in Ekiti State. But as a party, we believe in our minds that the opposition is strong, so in the 2026 election, our preparations will be aggressive and decisive leaving nothing to chances. We are not going to be complacent at all,” he said.

Speaking against the backdrop of the disqualification of Oyebanji’s main challenger, Kayode Ojo, and one other from the race, Faparusi described the political action as not alien to democratic process, urging the aspirants to display loyalty in spite of the sordid turn of events against them.

“The NWC is the second highest organ of the party and on this matter, they have the final say and every party man must abide by it, including the disqualified persons. That was not the first time this will be happening.

“I want to sincerely believe that those disqualified are party men and women who will take the decision of the NWC in good faith and join hands to move the party forward.

“Today may be bad for them, they should look at tomorrow and the larger picture. Tomorrow may also favour them, so it was nothing too much to worry about,” he said.

On what stands the party out and its winning streak, the former commissioner said the unity of purpose among political gladiators and leaders like former Governors Niyi Adebayo, Dr John Kayode Fayemi and the incumbent governor has solidified the party at the grassroots and gives the APC more acceptability and prominence among the voters.

“All our leaders are speaking with one voice unlike other parties that lack direction and internal cohesion. Our party is also well entrenched at the grassroots, the foundation of the party in Ekiti State are solidly laid from the election units, not even from the wards.

“No party in the state has that structure that APC has and the political bigwigs that we have. So anytime any day, our party will always deliver in any election,” Faparusi said.