BIC Wins Legacy Brand Award for Iconic Cristal Pen

BIC, a global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, emerged as the Legacy Brand Award winner in the Ballpoint Pen category for its iconic BIC Cristal pen at the 13th edition of the Marketing Edge Awards held at the Balmoral Event Hall, Sheraton, Ikeja, Lagos. The award recognizes BIC’s strong market presence and consistent commitment to quality and innovation in Nigeria’s stationery sector.

This recognition coincides with BIC’s celebration of 75 years of the iconic BIC Cristal pen, a milestone that highlights the brand’s legacy of trust, simplicity, and excellence in Nigeria and around the world. Since its introduction in 1950, the BIC Cristal has become a household name, consistently delivering products that combine quality with timeless design. Today, it remains the world’s best-selling ballpoint pen, with over 100 billion units sold globally.

The Legacy Brand recognition by Marketing Edge celebrates brands that have demonstrated consistent quality, consumer trust, and leadership over time.

BIC’s General Manager, Anthony Amahwe, stated, “We’re truly honored to receive this recognition from Marketing Edge. For 75 years, the BIC Cristal has been part of people’s everyday moments of creativity, learning, and progress. This award is a wonderful reminder of that legacy and strengthens our commitment to continue inspiring generations in Nigeria and around the world.” 

