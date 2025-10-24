A Garland of Octogenarian Roses for Mummy Ojikutu

By Tokunbo Adedoja

In the corridors of power, political elites often thrive on influence and connections within their exclusive circles. Rare, however, are those who look beyond class boundaries to build genuine relationships with ordinary people. Alhaja Sinatu Aderoju Ojikutu, the second female Deputy Governor of Lagos State and the first elected woman to hold that position in Nigeria, belongs to this uncommon breed. She is a woman whose warmth, empathy and humanity transcend status.

To encounter her is to feel the comfort of a mother’s embrace — nurturing, sincere and reassuring. At 80, she stands tall as a matriarch whose benevolence, empathy, and principles have earned her a cherished place in the hearts of many.

In a world where politics is often painted in masculine shades, Alhaja Ojikutu brought grace and balance – a gentle but firm voice that softened the rough edges of governance. Serving under the late Governor Michael Otedola between 1992 and 1993, their partnership was one of mutual respect and vision. It was a golden chapter in Lagos State’s political history. Together, they ushered in a period of remarkable social and economic development before the military interregnum of 1993 abruptly ended that era of democratic progress.

Today, though she no longer holds public office, her influence endures. She dedicates her time to her children and grandchildren, both biological and spiritual, while continuing to mentor the younger generation in politics and public service. Her name still evokes admiration and respect, particularly among those whose lives she has touched.

Alhaja Ojikutu had her education at Ereko Methodist School, Lagos; St. John’s School, Iyin Ekiti; Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School, Ijebu-Ode; Ilesha Grammar School, Ilesha; University Of Lagos; and Long Island University, New York, USA. Her early years laid the foundation for a life of purpose, leadership and integrity.

These virtues have been tested and proven — notably in 2013 during a controversial land transaction, when detractors tried to tarnish her reputation. Yet, as always, truth prevailed and she emerged unscathed.

She is principled and strict, yet kind. She is large-hearted and always ready to lift others up and be a mother to them.

Her public service record is distinguished. She was the first woman to serve as Executive Director at the Nigerian Bank for Commerce and Industry, and also Secretary to the Lagos State Transport Corporation before becoming Deputy Governor under the National Republican Convention (NRC). Though her tenure was brief, her impact was lasting.

When asked if she still keeps many friends decades after leaving office, she once replied with her characteristic grace: “One of the most important gifts you can give a friend is a call or message of love on their special day. I receive many of them every year. Yes, I still have many friends.”

Yet, she remains deeply concerned about the growing disconnect between leaders and the people, urging those in authority to “feel the pulse of the people and act accordingly,” reminding them that leaders should not be islands of grandeur in the midst of gloom and hardship.

At 80, Alhaja Ojikutu remains her authentic self — outspoken, grounded and unflinchingly honest. Her political views, often unconventional, stem from a deep sense of justice and equity. Her words, as always, carried weight, not because of their volume, but because of the integrity behind them.

To this indefatigable Octogenarian, I offer my heartfelt congratulations. May God continue to bless you with health, wisdom, and the joy of seeing the seeds you have sown blossom across generations.

Happy 80th birthday, Mummy Ojikutu – a true rose among women.