War on Graft: BPP, Forensic Investigators Join Forces

Bennett Oghifo





In a deft move to up the ante on the war against corruption in the country, the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (CIFCFIN).

A statement by the procurement agency said the DG, BPP, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, called on CIFCFIN, in the spirit of the agreement, to assist BPP in deepening investigations wherever necessary and to furnish the agency with appropriate information, adding that the agency will collaborate with “our partners in the investigation and prosecution sectors to ensure full enforcement of the law.

“This partnership is genuine and vital. Together, we will work to safeguard this nation from those who oppose its development in all spheres of life.”

The DG said this has become necessary since the responsibilities of a seamless public procurement process rest with the respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), which must act with integrity and diligence.

“However, we recognise human tendencies; that is why we rely on third parties such as CIFCFIN to investigate irregularities and take lawful, corrective action when necessary.”

He explained that BPP has transitioned from working in isolation to adopting a multi-stakeholder approach in promoting public trust and ensuring accountability in the use of public funds. “We are now seeing tangible progress: inflated project costs are being curtailed, and there is a perceptible change in mindset.

“People now understand that accountability mechanisms are active, and that investigative outcomes will reach the appropriate authorities.”

He emphasised that public trust dictates how the agency manages and deploys public resources. According to him, the reforms BPP are implementing- and the partnerships being fostered – are not aimed at witch-hunting anyone stressing that there is no reason for any person or agency to be worried, provided they are doing the right thing.

Adedokun said the confidence and interest shown by the Nigerian people on BPP demonstrate “our collective determination to reduce, as much as possible, the misuse of public funds. This commitment underscores our resolve to ensure that every kobo belonging to Nigerians – spent on goods, works, or services – is properly accounted for and never taken for granted.”

In his remarks, the Founder/Chairman, Governing Council of CIFCFIN, Dr. Iliyasu Gashinbaki, who signed on its behalf, said the Institute is committed to promoting the transparency and accountability that the BPP has embraced.

“We have witnessed measurable progress, particularly under your leadership. With this MoU, you are, indeed, ushering in the golden era of BPP. Through this partnership, you have sent a strong message to Nigerians – that you stand for transparency, accountability, and ethical governance across all MDAs.”

According to Gashinbaki, the partnership is not about instilling fear in anyone but ensuring that people do the right thing. “By strengthening the procurement processes across all MDAs, we will not only achieve cost efficiency but also enhance service delivery and, ultimately, rebuild public trust in government institutions.

“BPP is one of the most specialised and vital agencies supporting government efficiency. If we get things right here, the positive impact across governments will be substantial.” he stated.

The CIFCFIN chairman commended the DG for his openness to innovation and inclusive, stakeholder-driven approach.

“You have lifted the veil of doubt; anyone who once suspected a lack of transparency can now see that the BPP has nothing to hide. You follow due process, uphold the law, and ensure that procurement activities are conducted effectively and on schedule,” he asserted.

BPP is mandated to regulate public procurement to ensure transparency, accountability and value for money in line with the Public Procurement Act of 2007. CIFCFIN on the other hand, is focused on advancing forensic and fraud investigation standards in Nigeria, professionalising the field and contributing to the justice system and public accountability.

With a pool of forensic experts, it deploys the latest forensic tools and AI to track and unearth corruption and fraud incidents no matter how complex.