Tinubu Receives Two PDP Defecting Senators at State House

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday evening formally received two Senators who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), further strengthening the ruling party’s presence in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, led Senators Kaila Samaila Dahuwa of Bauchi North and Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe of Cross River North to the State House, Abuja, where they were formally presented to the President.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Akpabio said the defecting lawmakers hinged their decision on the pursuit of national interest, describing their move as a commitment to supporting the administration’s vision for the country.

“But as the result of Mr President’s policies that has turned things around economically and particularly in terms of revenue generation for the nation, they found it expedient to come in and join him to build Nigeria.

“There’s is nothing but to build Nigeria they are not interested in which political party is in power they are interested in who can run Nigeria, who can improve Nigeria, who can put food on the tables of Nigerians” the Senate President said.

Senator Dahuwa formerly of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had announced his defection in a letter read on the floor of the Senate on October 11, 2025.

In the letter, Dahuwa had cited persistent internal crises and unresolved internal challenges within the PDP as major factors that hindered their ability to discharge their legislative responsibilities effectively.

Dahuwa on Wednesday stated that his decision to join the APC was driven by a desire to align with President Tinubu’s reform initiatives and national development vision.

He expressed confidence that the ruling party provides a more stable platform to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s progress.

“We are not joining another political party or we are joining for another thing but as patriotic Nigerians to move Nigeria forward because we believe the President is doing very well economically and everywhere so we joined this winning team so that we win together” Dahuwa said.

Also speaking Senator Jarigbe also of PDP, said he joined the APC, “because the President is really doing well and I want to come in and support him”.

President Tinubu also on Wednesday evening received in audience the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, who last week Tuesday dumped the People’s Democratic Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress party.

Vice President Kashim Shettima had represented President Tinubu in Enugu during the grand reception held at Michael Okpara Square for Governor Mbah, his cabinet, and supporters into the APC.