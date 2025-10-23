Shettima: Tinubu Remains Journalists’ Ally, And Will Preserve Their Rights

•Promises to table NUJ’s demands of protection, review of libel laws, others before president

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday assured the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) that the administration of President Bola Tinubu remains an ally of the media, and is committed to protecting and advancing the journalism profession in the country.

The Vice President recalled that President Tinubu has long been supportive of the media and would not deviate from his consistent track record of upholding the integrity of the journalism profession in Nigeria.

Shettima gave the assurance when he hosted a delegation of the NUJ leadership at the State House, Abuja.

The Vice President however noted that the government and citizens alike expect a lot from the media, emphasizing that the journalism profession stands almost at par with the judiciary.

According to him, journalists are expected to hold public officials accountable and adjudicate on issues of governance.

“In President Bola Tinubu, you have a friend, an ally, and a proprietor who has been kind to the Nigerian media over the years.

“I want to assure you that this administration will do its best to promote, project, and preserve the interests of the journalism profession. You are the life wire of the nation — we can’t afford to muzzle you,” he said.

Describing the media as the conscience of the nation, Shettima stressed that authorities cannot afford to intimidate journalists, as they are indispensable to the survival of democracy in the country.

“Past generations of Nigerian leaders — from Herbert Macaulay to Nnamdi Azikiwe and even Obafemi Awolowo — were first journalists before they became political leaders,” the Vice President recalled.

Shettima acknowledged the challenges facing the media industry and appealed to the NUJ to remain hopeful, promising that President Tinubu would continue to support the Union.

“Be rest assured that the President will render his support to your organization. We cannot afford to allow the journalism profession to die,” he added.

Shettima further noted that President Tinubu’s decision to remove fuel subsidies was made in the national interest, just as he reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to repositioning the Nigerian economy for the benefit of all citizens.

Earlier, the National President of NUJ, Comrade Alhassan Yahya Abdullahi, drew the Vice President’s attention to some critical issues confronting journalists in the course of doing their job, urging him to use his office “to take a firm stance in defending press freedom, and ensuring that journalists are not punished for doing their constitutional duty.”

He also urged the government “to initiate a comprehensive review of colonial-era laws such as sections of the Criminal and Penal Codes that continue to criminalize journalism,” maintaining that “libel should be decriminalized.”

Other demands made by the NUJ President include facilitation of a national safety protocol for journalists, in collaboration with security agencies, to ensure that no reporter is harmed for simply reporting the news.

He also called for government’s partnership with the media to initiate a media support framework, including training grants, soft loans, tax relief, and a targeted bailout for critical media institutions.

The NUJ also sought partnerships with TETFUND, universities, and international media institutes to uplift training standards across the profession, as well as the creation of a Permanent Government- Media Liaison Platform under the office of the Vice President to foster regular engagement, clarify national policies, and prevent the vacuum breeding misinformation.

Abdullahi pledged the support of the Nigerian press for the President Tinubu’s development agenda, noting however that the press will always maintain the right to speak truth to power for the survival of democracy.

“We are institutional partners and would not be drowned in the false narratives that the media must be antagonistic to government. Same way we call out government when we feel that certain issues are not clearly given the needed consideration, we also would be ready to applaud government when things have been done right”

He commended the administration of President Tinubu over what he described as tangible efforts and firm support in key areas of national development, despite the economic headwinds facing Nigeria, just like many other nations.

Abdullahi acknowledged that in less than three years, the administration has undertaken bold reforms targeted at stabilizing the nation’s economy.