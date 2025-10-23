Sani Hail Tinubu, DSS as Covert Operation Dismantles Gunrunning Syndicate in Kaduna

A coordinated covert operation by the Department of State Services (DSS) has led to the dismantling of a gunrunning syndicate operating in Kaduna State, recovering a cache of arms and ammunition and arresting key suspects.

Governor Uba Sani, while reacting to the development, commended President Bola Tinubu and the DSS for their decisive intervention.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Sule Shuaibu, SAN, the governor described the operation as a strategic victory in the state’s ongoing security reforms under the Kaduna Peace Model.

“There must be some bad eggs who want to rubbish government’s efforts, but the DSS in Kaduna has done wonderfully well. This is the kind of result we get when institutions work together,” the governor said.

It was gathered that the covert operations, which targeted gunrunning activities in Igabi and Kachia Local Government Areas, led to the arrest of three suspects linked to a major weapons supply network to bandit groups across the North.

The first suspect, a 30-year-old, was intercepted along Nnamdi Azikiwe Bypass, Kaduna, while transporting arms concealed in sacks of maize.

Items recovered included two AK-47 rifles, one PKT machine gun, 220 rounds of live ammunition, and four empty magazines.

Further arrests were made along the Kaduna–Abuja expressway, where two suspects aged 44 and 38 were found with three AK-47 rifles, three magazines, and N69,050 hidden in their vehicle.

Sani noted that the success of the operation demonstrated the effectiveness of the state’s security framework, anchored on intelligence sharing, inter-agency cooperation, and community engagement. He reiterated that Kaduna’s peace and security strategy remains preventive and proactive.