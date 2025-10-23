NUPEMCO holds WeekLong Pension Awareness Campaign

Ebere Nwoji

The Nigerian University Pension Management Company (NUPEMCO) recently marked its 2025 Customer Service Week with a nationwide campaign focused on pension awareness and youth empowerment. The highlight of the week-long celebration was a Huawei-supported National Essay Competition, alongside high-impact workshops and stakeholder forums held across major Nigerian universities.

NUPENCO said the exercise was part of its commitment to excellence in service delivery and stakeholder engagement.

The celebration kicked off at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, with an opening ceremony and an insightful workshop with the theme “A Critical Analysis of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and its Impact on the Nigerian Worker.” The event attracted over 300 participants including academic and non-academic staff, retirees, and university administrators.

In his key note address at the occasion, Professor Kamal Bello of the National Open University offered a thorough evaluation of the CPS and its relevance to the Nigerian workforce. His address was followed by panel of featuring experts and industry practitioners who dissected the successes and ongoing challenges of the scheme while recommending strategies to improve pension management within the university system.

The week-long activities were concluded at the University of Lagos, where Professor Mukhtar Halliru of Bayero University Kano delivered the closing remarks . A major highlight was the announcement of winners of the NUPEMCO National Essay Competition, with the theme “Securing the Future: Why Pensions Matter for Every Nigerian Worker.”, which was part sponsored by Huawei. The competition was open to students across all Nigerian universities.

Also the Team Lead for the essay assessment panel, Dr. Austen Sado, noted that the competition received over 800 entries.

He said after a rigorous screening process based on published guidelines, 340 essays advanced to the final round, culminating in the selection of six outstanding winners representing Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

The winners are Torsen Saameer Kasmir Frim University of Jos (North Central)

Odo Chidiebere Getrude from University of Nigeria, Nsukka (South East)

Amina Ali Bello from University of Maiduguri (North East)

Mohammed Sani Musa from Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology (North West)

Ita Mary-Kate Ikorr from University of Calabar (South South)

Israel Eze from University of Ibadan (South West)

Winners were rewarded with both cash and tech prizes of ₦500,000 and a tablet for 1st position, ₦350,000 and a tablet for 2nd position , and ₦200,000 and a tablet for 3rd position.

NUPEMCO said the 2025 Customer Service Week reaffirmed its commitment to stakeholder engagement, knowledge sharing, and the empowerment of young Nigerians to play an informed role in shaping the future of pension administration.