Nnamdi Sacks Legal Counsel, Opt to Defend Self in Alleged Terrorism Trial 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The trial of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, took a new twist on Thursday, following his sacking of his entire legal team which have been representing him in the alleged terrorism case before Justice James Omotosho of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Kanu was expected to open his defence in the seven-count amended charge on Thursday, after the court declined his No-case Submission to the case of the Federal Government.

But, when the matter was called on Monday, the lead counsel to the defendant, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), applied to withdraw from the legal representation, informing the court that the defendant had taken the case back from them.

Based on his position, all the Senior Advocates in the team, led by Kanu Agabi (SAN), announced their decision to withdraw their continuous participation in the case.

The pro-Biafran agitator, who attested to the development from the dock however, informed the court that he would be defending himself in the time being, and went ahead to challenge the jurisdiction of the court to try him on the terrorism allegations brought against him by the Federal Government.

Details later…