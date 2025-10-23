Nigerian Bottling Company Reaffirms Commitment to Women’s Empowerment with Sponsorship of FinTribeFinance Fair 2025

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd., a leading consumer packaged goods company and member of the Coca-Cola HBC group, has reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to women’s empowerment and financial inclusion through its sponsorship of the FinTribe Finance Fair 2025 for the second consecutive year.

Themed “Level Up,” the fair aims to unite thousands of women, offering opportunities to learn, network, and access essential tools and resources for making informed financial and business decisions. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

For nearly 75 years, NBC has remained a key player in Nigeria’s socio-economic development, consistently investing in impactful initiatives designed to uplift people and communities. Women are integral to NBC’s value chain, serving as dynamic entrepreneurs, distributors, and retailers who drive business growth and innovation. Through diverse empowerment programmes and targeted incentive schemes, NBC actively enables these women to expand their businesses, enhance their livelihoods, and make significant contributions to the nation’s economic advancement.

The sponsorship of the FinTribe Finance Fair is a testament to NBC’s comprehensive sustainability agenda, which places a strong emphasis on advancing education, fostering inclusion, nurturing entrepreneurship, and promoting economic empowerment. NBC firmly believes that empowering women not only transforms individual lives but also creates ripple effects that uplift entire communities and positively shape future generations.

By supporting impactful platforms such as the FinTribe Finance Fair, NBC further strengthens its mission to drive shared prosperity, foster sustainable growth, and inspire transformative positive change across Nigeria.