NECA Partners UNDP on Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme to Boost Graduate Employability

Oriarehu Bonny

In renewed efforts to address youth unemployment and strengthen the connection between education and industry, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to roll out the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) 2.0.

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, will launch the program yesterday at the State House in Abuja.

According to the Director General of NECA, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, the partnership follows a recent strategy meeting between the UNDP–NJFP team and NECA, during which both parties agreed on key actions to ensure the success of the next phase of the programme, which will be handed over to the Federal Government in 2027 for full continuation.

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme is a flagship initiative of the federal government supported by the European Union. The NJFP was established to bridge the gap between young graduates and the labour market by providing 12-month, fully paid work placements across private, public, development, and NGO sectors. Each Fellow will receive a N150,000 (one hundred and fifty thousand naira) monthly stipend, fully funded by the programme, along with mentorship and market-oriented training to enhance workplace readiness.

Oyerinde stated that the association will play a central role in connecting employers to the growing pool of trained fellows by co-leading a Job Fair, which will be held as a side event during the official launch of NJFP 2.0.

According to him, the job fair will bring together major employers across key sectors to interact with NJFP Fellows and explore placement opportunities. He explained that the association will be at the forefront of recruiting and placing 20,000 program fellows with employers by leveraging its network to secure industry buy-in and advising the NJFP team on aligning training with sector-specific skills demands.

He stated further that the association will also provide insights into future skills and labour trends to ensure that fellows remain relevant in Nigeria’s evolving world of work.