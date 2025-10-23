Mbah, Adeleke, Kwara First Lady, Balogun, Akpani Emerge Zik Prize in Leadership Winners

Sunday Ehigiator





Five distinguished Nigerians: Governors of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah and Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke; Founder and CEO, Northwest Petroleum & Gas Company Limited, Mrs. Winifred Akpani; First Lady of Kwara State, Prof. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, and Founder and CEO, Chapel Hill Denham Group, Mr. Bolaji Balogun, have been named winners of the 2024/2025 Zik Prize in Leadership Awards.

According to the organisers, they were all selected in recognition of their exceptional achievements in governance, entrepreneurship, professional excellence, and humanitarian service across Nigeria and the African continent.

The Advisory Board of the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), announced the winners of the prestigious 2024/2025 Zik Prize in Leadership Awards, honouring distinguished Africans who have demonstrated exceptional vision, integrity, and service to humanity, in a statement yesterday.

Established in 1995 to immortalise the legacy of Nigeria’s first President, Rt. Hon. Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, the Zik Prize continues to celebrate transformative leadership across Africa and the diaspora. Over the years, it has honoured outstanding figures such as Dr Nelson Mandela, President Julius Nyerere, Prof. Dora Akunyili, and Dr Akinwumi Adesina.

This year, the awardees were recognised for their trailblazing achievements in governance, entrepreneurship, professional excellence, and humanitarian service.

The announcement also came with a solemn tribute to the late Chairman of PPRAC, Senator (Prof.) Jubril Aminu, who passed away in June 2025. The Centre praised his visionary leadership and lifelong dedication to promoting excellence in public service across Africa.

The statement signed by the organisation’s Head, Selection Committee, Prof. Pat Utomi, noted that Mbah was recognised for his visionary “Tomorrow Is Here” agenda, which is transforming Enugu into a hub of innovation and productivity.

“His administration’s focus on infrastructure, health, and education has led to a 600 per cent growth in internally generated revenue (IGR) and significant improvements in public services and green development initiatives,” it stated.

Also honoured in this category is Governor of Osun State, for his transparent and people-focused governance.

“His reforms have boosted Osun’s IGR by 600 per cent, reduced public debt by 43 per, and expanded access to healthcare, potable water, and agricultural empowerment programmes, earning Osun State national recognition for fiscal and environmental transparency,” it revealed.

Winifred Akpani received the award for her transformative impact on Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

From humble beginnings, Akpani built a multimillion-dollar enterprise with over 70 mega filling stations nationwide and significant upstream investments. Her commitment to integrity, gender inclusion, and indigenous participation in the energy sector exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit of Zik’s legacy.

First Lady of Kwara State, Prof. Abdulrazaq, was honoured for her compassionate leadership and humanitarian impact. Through the Ajike People Support Centre, she has empowered thousands of women and youths with vocational training, health interventions, and advocacy for gender equality.

Her efforts in malaria and tuberculosis prevention and her role as Chairperson of the Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum have made her a model of service and compassion across the continent.

Balogun was honoured for his pioneering role in investment banking and economic transformation in Nigeria.

“A co-founder of Econet Wireless Nigeria (now Airtel), Balogun facilitated landmark telecom investments and led Chapel Hill Denham to win Euromoney’s Best Investment Bank in Nigeria in 2023 and 2024. His leadership in sustainable finance, renewable energy, and youth empowerment has solidified his reputation as a catalyst for inclusive growth across Africa,” it added.

Utomi, stated that the 2024/2025 honorees embody the ideals of visionary leadership, ethical governance, and societal transformation espoused by Dr Azikiwe.

“These laureates represent the best of African leadership: bold, people-centred, and transformative. They remind us that Africa’s destiny lies in the hands of leaders who serve with courage, compassion, and integrity,” he added.

According to the statement, the formal presentation ceremony of the 2024/2025 Zik Prize Awards would take place on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.