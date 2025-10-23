LASUBEB Celebrates Retirees, Applauds Sanwo-Olu’s Commitment to Teachers’ Welfare

Funmi Ogundare

The Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Dr. Hakeem Shittu, has applauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for institutionalising a culture of appreciation and dignity for teaching and non-teaching staff in the state’s public primary schools through initiatives that honour retiring and retired personnel.

Speaking at the 2025 celebration of the Last Day in Office for retiring teaching and non-teaching staff of the board, in Lagos, Shittu who was represented by the board member in charge of Teachers Pension, Mr. Owolabi Jamiu Falana, explained that the governor’s approval of the initiative demonstrated his magnanimity and recognition of the workforce as the driving force of the THEMES agenda, particularly its third pillar, education and technology, which focuses on ensuring quality and accessible education across the state.

“Today is not just about saying goodbye; it is about saying thank you,” Shittu said. “This celebration is a statement of value, a culture of appreciation, and a demonstration of the state government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and dignity of her workforce.”

The chairman commended the retirees, both teaching and non-teaching staff for their years of meritorious service, describing them as torchbearers who helped build not just classrooms, but character and legacies that will endure.

He added that the board remains committed to sustaining the welfare of both serving and retired officers, noting that the bond between Lagos State and its workforce “does not end with service, but continues in respect, recognition, and remembrance”.

Shittu also reassured active staff of the government’s continued support through prompt salary payments, improved working conditions, continuous capacity building and timely promotions.

“To those still in active service, let today serve as motivation for greater commitment to duty. The state sees you, values you, and will continue to celebrate your hard work and excellence,” he said.

In her remarks, the Director of the Post-Service Champions Department, Public Service Office, Mrs. Bukola Durodola, commended teachers for their immense contributions to the development of Lagos State, urging them to embrace the realities of retirement with purpose and optimism.

She advised the retirees to remain physically and mentally active.

“As we age, certain challenges such as high blood pressure, diabetes and arthritis may arise. These are part of life and the realities of retirement,” she said. “However, leaving service should not mark the end of purpose or productivity.”

She encouraged retirees to seek meaningful engagements after service to avoid loneliness or depression, stressing that staying active helps sustain both mental and physical well-being.

“If you are at home doing nothing, depression may set in. You need to find something to do, it’s not just about making money, but about staying relevant,” Durodola stated.

She also emphasised that the state government organises bi-monthly programmes, including webinars for retirees, to address issues relating to their health, wellness and mental stability.

Also speaking, the Board Secretary, Mr. Hakeem Lamidi, comnended the retirees for their years of meritorious service, describing them as pillars of the basic education system whose sacrifices have shaped the success stories of the state-owned public primary schools.

He noted that the ceremony was not merely a farewell but a celebration of purpose, impact, and legacy.