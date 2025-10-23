ITSSP to Discuss Implications of New Cybercrime Act, Policies

Following the enactment of Cybercrime Act 2015, and its amendment in 2024 to strengthen its legal and institutional frameworks, the Information Technology Systems and Security Professionals (ITSSP), a technology security group of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), is set to discuss some of the implications of the revised Cybercrime Act, as they relate to human rights and safety.

ITSSP will be discussing the implications and proffer solutions at it its next conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM), coming up November 6th 2025 in Lagos, themed: ‘Navigating the Future of Cybersecurity: Insights on the New Cybercrime Act and Policy Challenges’.

Speaking at a recent press conference in Lagos, the President of ITSSP, Mr. Iyiola Ayoola, stressed the need to navigate, review and x-ray the existing cybercrime law and related policies, following the rapid evolution of technology, increased sophistication of cybercriminals, and emerging data privacy concerns.

According to him, although the revised Cybercrime Act and updated National Cybersecurity Policy reflect the government’s renewed commitment to protecting individuals, businesses, and national interests in the digital era, it has far-reaching implications for human rights that must be addressed.

“In today’s interconnected world, the safety of our cyberspace is as vital as the safety of our borders. As Nigeria continues its digital transformation journey, our dependence on digital infrastructure, data, and online services grows daily,” Ayoola said.