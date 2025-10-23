House Orders Probe into Killer Chemicals in Frozen Foods Amid Alarming Cancer Risks, Public Outcry

Juliet Akoje in Abuja





The House of Representatives has mandated its Committees on Nutrition and Food Security, Committees on NAFDAC, Safety Standards and Agriculture to conduct an investigative hearing on the alleged use of harmful chemical as preservatives of frozen foods and importation of frozen foods preserved with carcinogenic substances and report back to the House within four legislative weeks.

The house has also called on the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, NAFDAC, SON and other relevant agencies to appear before the investigative Committee to provide valued information on their effort to curb the dangerous trend.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion on the need to investigate the alleged use of harmful chemicals as preservatives for frozen foods in Nigeria moved by Hon. Chike Okafor at plenary on Wednesday.

Okafor informed the House about the persistent public outcry over the alleged use of dangerous chemicals such as formalin, sodium hydroxide, snipers, kerosene and carbide as preservatives in frozen fish, prawns, shrimp, meat, and other food items in Nigerian markets.

He stated that reports from regulatory bodies, health experts, and media investigations revealed that these chemicals commonly used for embalming corpses, industrial processes, and ripening fruits are now being used to prolong the shelf life of perishable foods.

“These chemicals pose serious health risks to consumers, including the potential for developmental disorder (autism) in children, cancer, organ damage, and other life-threatening health conditions for uncountable Nigerians as documented by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

“Most frozen products imported into Nigeria are preserved using carcinogenic substances. These are substances or radiations that are agents directly involved in causing cancer. Some eateries use certain harmful substances including Dimethylpolysiloxane (a silicon-based polymer used in various applications like lubricants, conditioning agents and de-foamers) to prepare chicken.

“Some also use Tertiary Butyl Hydroquinone (TBHQ), a chemical preservative so deadly, just five grams can kill a human being”

The lawmaker further stated that the relevant agencies saddled with this responsibility has been allegedly complicit and sometimes often overlook the dangerous menace that despite previous resolutions and warnings, the illegal practice persists due to weak enforcement, corruption, and lack of public awareness.

His words: “Nigeria’s Food Safety Bill (2023) and the mandate of agencies like NAFDAC, Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), and the Federal Ministry of Health to safeguard public health.

“These agencies have a mandate to regulate and monitor the safety of food products in Nigeria but in all of this, the situation has remained ‘water, water everywhere but no water to drink’ and the use of harmful chemicals as preservatives have continued to kill Nigerians on daily basis.”