  • Thursday, 23rd October, 2025

Google, World Bank Collaborate on AI-powered Infrastructure

Business | 11 seconds ago

Google and the World Bank Group have announced a new alliance to accelerate digital transformation in emerging markets.

The collaboration focuses on deploying Open Network Stacks, which act like digital infrastructure to help citizens access vital services.

By combining Google Cloud’s AI technology, including its Gemini models, with the World Bank Group’s development expertise, the initiative helps governments quickly create interoperable networks for critical sectors like agriculture, healthcare and skilling. Citizens can interact with these AI-powered services in over 40 languages, even on simple devices.

The collaboration builds on a successful pro bono pilot in Uttar Pradesh in India that helped thousands of smallholder farmers increase profitability. To foster a sustainable and open ecosystem, Google.org is providing funding to the new nonprofit Networks for Humanity (NFH), to build universal digital infrastructure, establish regional innovation labs and pilot social impact applications globally.

