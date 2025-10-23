  • Thursday, 23rd October, 2025

Fashola Urges Universities’ Graduating Students to Shun Unexplained Wealth

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Former Governor of Lagos State and Immediate past Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola,yesterday, urged the graduating  students of universities across the nation to shun all forms of unexplained wealth and work harder to ensure greatness in life.

He added that, “There is no easy and fast money anywhere without consequences and the consequences always lead to misery, regret and sometimes irredeemable damage. Don’t let it happen to you.”

Addressing over 11,000 graduating students of the University of Ilorin at main auditorium of the university, Fashola, who was a guest lecturer at the 40th convocation ceremony of the institution stated that, “Let me appeal to you to seek help from more mature and experienced people with close family members being your first option.  They are the least likely to wish you bad”.

His lecture was titled: “The Gen-Z Playbook: Navigating Work and the Real World”.

According to him, “Believe me, at this stage, some of you might become vulnerable and you can take a wrong and life defining turn.

“At this time of difficult decision making at a crossroads and not knowing which way to go, avoid the arrogance or burden of ego that makes you feel you are old enough yo solve all your problems..

“And at this time, you will see those who are already flaunting a flamboyant and exotic life style but will not disclose where the money comes from.

“My advice, run away as far as you can from such people. There is no easy and fast money anywhere without consequences and the consequences always lead to misery,regret and sometimes irredeemable damage. Don’t let ithappen to you.

“You are special because there is a unique talent in you that comes from your creator. Your parents and the various schools you have attended up to this University have tried to nurture that talent up to now.

“From now on, the dynamic will change because you will be under less supervision and more in control of what happens to you. The Youths Corps year provides a first opportunity to deal with businesses, institutions  and places of work you will be posted to.

“You should expect that generally, you will be well received, so, I urge to make the most of that year. But during the youth corps and certainly by the end of it, I expect you to have found clarity about what you want to do with yourself.

“Wherever you may be posted, embrace the difference of the experience that will be not be the same as what you have been accustomed to. The landscape of  Nigeria  is a beautiful and diverse place even of some amongst us have by their bad conduct attempted to give our home a bad name,” he said.

