Estonia, Finland Set to Build Nigeria’s Digital Infrastructure

Emma Okonji

The European Union (EU) has pledged to bring in Estonia and Finland to build Nigeria’s digital infrastructure.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Guatier Mignot, made the pledge during the Nigeria GovTech Conference and Awards 2025, organised recently in Abuja.

According to Mignot, the EU will bring in Estonia and Finland that have very advanced digital technology infrastructure to come to Nigeria and help the EU build Nigeria’s digital infrastructure.

“The solution we are looking at in with regards to the digital public infrastructure, is a solution that the Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani had identified in Estonia, which Estonia and many other countries had already applied, which is called the X Road.

“It’s the overall model and technology that connects all the public sector within the public sector, including users,” Mignot said.

According to him, “The model is done in a way that protects your data, in the sense that you are not only exposed to knowledge of your data beyond what is strictly authorised by the user, but also, it’s done in a way that the system prompts you to know whether it’s about a school registration or your insurance or whatever, the system will help you follow up on whatever you need to do with the public authorities.”

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Innovation Science and Technology, Mrs. Esuabana Nko-Asanye, said: “It calls on us to reflect on the progress we have made, identify the gaps that we met and chat new pathways to the digital transformation of Nigeria’s public sector in ways that directly impact governance and stimulate economic growth.”

The Director General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Dr. Dasuki Arabi, in his speech, said Nigeria digital transformation has gotten international recognition with awards.

“Nigeria is making waves in its digital transformation across the world, culminating in global recognition and the ongoing Open Government Partnership Summit in Spain, where Nigeria have won two awards. These awards are around advanced inclusion and responsive government and the government adoption of use of technology, among others,” Arabi said.