Chamber Woos Businesses in Abuja for Abia International Investment Summit

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has urged businesses in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to look towards Abia and take advantage of the opportunities the Turkish and European partners of the forthcoming

Abia-Turkey Investment Summit and Product Exhibition will offer.

The ACCI President, Chief Emeka Obegolu, made the call in his office in Abuja, Wednesday when the organisers of the event addressed a press conference.

The maiden Abia-Turkey Investment Summit and Product Exhibition is slated for Umuahia, the Abia State capital, between November 25 and 27, 2025.

Applauding the Abia State government for its investment-driven initiatives, Obegolu said the chamber’s ‘Buy Africa, Build Africa, mantra aligns with the objectives of the forthcoming summit, pledging ACCI’s total support for the event.

He said: “We have a duty to support every homegrown initiative that attracts investment and boosts manufacturing capacity in Nigeria and Africa.

“We are inviting businesses in the Federal Capital Territory to look towards Abia and take advantage of the opportunities the Turkish and European partners will bring.”

He expressed the readiness of the chamber to collaborate with the Abia State government to host a ‘Made-in-Aba Expo’ at the ACCI premises, to further promote locally manufactured products.

“We will be seeking your endorsement for that project and to get the businesses in Aba to come forward and showcase the products and services they offer.

“We must, as a country, begin to patronise made-in-Nigeria products. So, I commend you for leading this initiative.

“There was a time when ‘Made-in-Aba’ was looked down upon, but recent history has shown that Made-in-Aba now means Made-in-Nigeria; it means quality,” he said.

Obegolu appealed to the media to highlight the summit positively, adding that such initiatives contribute to building a sustainable economy for Nigeria.

According to him, “If Abia is doing well, Lagos is doing well as well as other states, it means the country is doing well.”

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Abia State on Investment Promotion and Public – Private Partnership, (PPP.), Chief Jerome Green-Amakwe, who is also the Chairman, Steering Committee for the summit, said the event, with the theme, ‘Bridging Continents, Unlocking Prosperity,’ would bring together business leaders and investors from Turkey and other European countries to explore investment opportunities in Abia State.

Noting that the summit is organised by the state’s Ministry of Trade and Commerce, he said: “It will showcase the state’s economic potential and comparative advantages as an investment destination.

“We have already signed a Memorandum of Understanding with VEGA Growing Global Enterprise, signalling our commitment to the success of this international investment summit and exhibition.”

The three-day event, he said, would cover key sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture and agro-processing, textile, fashion and leather works, energy, infrastructure, trade and logistics, among others.

He explained that the initiative was part of the Governor Alex Otti’s commitment to creating a favourable environment for private investment and sustainable economic growth in Abia.

“We are working assiduously with our partner to host a successful investment summit in Umuahia.

“Our key objective is to strengthen bilateral relations between Turkey, Abia and Nigeria at large. We intend to also showcase products and services to the dynamic African market,” he stated.

He added that the summit would also provide opportunities for business-to-business engagements to connect investors, exporters and local enterprises and promote partnerships, and strategic joint ventures.

He solicited media positive coverage to the impending summit, stressing that the partnership between the state government and the media is critical in shaping public perception and attracting investors.