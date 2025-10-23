CDS, Sultan Laud Kebbi Governor’s Efforts Against Armed Banditry

Onuminya Innocent





Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, have commended the Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, for his effort to combat armed banditry in the state.

They praised Idris’s commitment to curtailing the activities of armed bandits, describing it as commendable and exemplary.

Musa and the sultan spoke at the conference of the General Assembly of Northern Traditional Rulers Council in Birnin Kebbi. They urged Idris to remain focused and committed to addressing security challenges in the state, and disregard social media fabrications.

Idris had provided 100 Hilux vehicles and 5,000 motorcycles to security agencies, along with regular financial support, to enhance their capacity to tackle security challenges.

The governor’s collaboration with security agencies yielded positive results, with the sultan attributing the moderate successes achieved to the support of Defence Headquarters and political leaders.

Musa identified the politicisation of security issues as a major challenge hindering efforts to combat banditry. He emphasised that the country’s armed forces were fully committed to democratic governance and would deal decisively with individuals or groups attempting to truncate democratic governance.

Idris reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting security agencies, debunking allegations of engaging a security consultant to address banditry, and expressing confidence in the capacity of Nigerian security agencies.

He expressed satisfaction and gratitude to the Defence Headquarters and the Nigeria Police for their support and commitment.

The governor declared that he was prepared to do whatever it would take to ensure the safety of life and property in Kebbi State.