  • Thursday, 23rd October, 2025

CDS, Sultan Laud Kebbi Governor’s Efforts Against Armed Banditry

Nigeria | 10 hours ago

Onuminya Innocent

Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, have commended the Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, for his effort to combat armed banditry in the state.

They praised Idris’s commitment to curtailing the activities of armed bandits, describing it as commendable and exemplary.

Musa and the sultan spoke at the conference of the General Assembly of Northern Traditional Rulers Council in Birnin Kebbi. They urged Idris to remain focused and committed to addressing security challenges in the state, and disregard social media fabrications.

Idris had provided 100 Hilux vehicles and 5,000 motorcycles to security agencies, along with regular financial support, to enhance their capacity to tackle security challenges.

The governor’s collaboration with security agencies yielded positive results, with the sultan attributing the moderate successes achieved to the support of Defence Headquarters and political leaders.

Musa identified the politicisation of security issues as a major challenge hindering efforts to combat banditry. He emphasised that the country’s armed forces were fully committed to democratic governance and would deal decisively with individuals or groups attempting to truncate democratic governance.

Idris reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting security agencies, debunking allegations of engaging a security consultant to address banditry, and expressing confidence in the capacity of Nigerian security agencies.

He expressed satisfaction and gratitude to the Defence Headquarters and the Nigeria Police for their support and commitment.

The governor declared that he was prepared to do whatever it would take to ensure the safety of life and property in Kebbi State.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.