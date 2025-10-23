Anambra Tackles Insecurity Ahead of November, 2025 Guber Poll

David-ChyddyEleke reports that eligible voters in some hitherto ungoverned communities in Anambra State will heave a sigh of relief as they join others in the state to elect a governor on November 8, 2025.

Insecurity has for years been a big challenge to Anambra State. This is so much so that in past elections, the activities of separatists and other criminals elements have denied indigenes of many communities from participating in the election of their governors. This started in 2017 when the leadership of Indigenous people of Biafra declared ‘No Referendum, No Election’ in the state. At the time when former governor, Chief Willie Obiano was working for his re-election, it came as a rude shock when the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr Nnamdi Kanu announced that henceforth, no election would be allowed to hold in the South East, except the Federal Government announced a date for referendum.

Kanu made the announcement in June, 2017, shortly after he was released on bail under stringent conditions, which included that he must not be seen in any gathering of more than 10 persons. He was pictured in a short video addressing his supporters in his compound in Umuahia when he made the declaration. He said: “Elections will be boycotted in the South-east states starting with the Anambra State gubernatorial election scheduled for November 18 if the federal government fails to hold referendum for the realisation of the state of Biafra. If the federal government does not agree with us on a date for referendum, there will be no elections in the South-east, we are starting with Anambra come November this year (2017). There will be no governorship election in Anambra State.”

The announcement generated tension and fear among many in Anambra State. Considering the popularity of IPOB then, many obeyed the order, while some members of the group also moved out to enforce it, leading to a very abysmal turn out during the election.

Again in 2021, when Anambra held another governorship election, Kanu had already been renditioned from Kenya, and sent back to detention, leading to a declaration of Sit-at-home by his members. Shortly before then, Kanu had also launched the Eastern Security Network ESN), radicalizing and arming youths who after his arrest turned against the people, unleashing all manner of brutality on them. During the 2021 governorship election, voters’ apathy was high, as many refused to come out to vote, out of fear. Governorship candidates were unable to visit communities in Nnewi South and Ihiala to campaign for votes because of the activities of separatists.

Some governorship candidates were also attacked during campaigns. They include Prof. Chukwum Soludo who was a candidate of APGA then, Hon Chris Azubogu, a member of the House of Representatives who was also a governorship aspirant and the candidate of Labour Party, MrObiorahAgbasimalo. Soludo was attacked while addressing youths of his community, Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area, and three police officers attached to him were killed. Azubogu was attacked while his convoy was moving from his town Nnewi to Awka. It happened at Nnobi road, and his personal driver was shot dead, and Azubogu’s personal car riddled with bullets, but he escaped.

In the case of Agbasimalo, he was not so lucky as he was kidnapped along Lilu, Mbosi road while on his way to a political rally, and has not been seen since then. He is even suspected to have been killed. All these were said to be the handiwork of separatists elements, just as they openly warned that anyone found with any insignia related to Nigerian government or political campaign materials will lose their lives. They also threatened police officers to leave the state, while also burning down many police stations. These actions led to apathy during the election, while many communities for fear of attack also boycotted the election.

Fast-forward to 2025, things seem to be different as Anambra is gradually recovering ungoverned spaces, while the fear of insecurity is also dying down gradually. Though in order not to be caught unaware, the security situation in the state has continued to dominate discussions.

Recently, stakeholders in Anambra State gathered to advocate for a violence free election as the November 8 governorship poll in the state draws close. This was during a three-day workshop organized by the Kukah Centre, the secretariat of National Peace Committee. The workshop was on Early Warning (EW) signals on violence and training of Early Response (ER) team.

The various stakeholders harped on the need to detect signals which if not responded to can trigger violence during the election. Participants at the workshop which included media, heads of religious bodies, security, communities, civil society organizations and others during discussions highlighted prevalent insecurity in some parts of the state, marshalling out ways early signs can be detected and curbed.

The participants noted that threats of secessionists and agitators in parts of the state cannot exactly be ignored as they have the tendency of causing disruption in the election if not responded to quickly. Monitoring Evaluation and Learning officer of National Peace Committee, Ms. Obafemi Deborah while speaking at the closing ceremony of the three-day event said the aim was to strengthen coordination, and build a truly inclusive multi-stakeholder framework for peace in Anambra State.

The National Peace Committee, its secretariat, the Kukah Centre and their funder, the European Union expressed their commitment to a ensuring a violence-free election on November 8, while calling for proper conduct from all stakeholders involved in the election.

Meanwhile, though stakeholders are not leaving security to chance, Anambra State Governor, Prof ChukwumaSoludo has declared that most of the areas previously occupied by separatists have been wholly reclaimed, with residents returning to their homes, while expressing hope that communities previously occupied by separatist elements would on November 8, 2025 have the opportunity to vote.

In a message by the governor, he said: “Three years ago, I assumed office as your Chief Servant, and you entrusted me with the task of building a livable and prosperous homeland. From the moment I was sworn in on 17 March 2022, we knew that restoring peace and security had to be the foundation for everything else. We therefore deployed every available resource to confront the security crisis before us, at a time when deadly criminal gangs controlled parts of eight local government areas in the State.

“Many of you will remember that I myself was attacked by so-called “unknown gunmen’’ while addressing youths at a rally in March 2021—an assault that left three policemen dead. In 2021, hardly any candidate could campaign freely in the seven local governments of the South Senatorial Zone. Fully aware of the danger, we resolved to meet it head-on. In recent weeks, I have watched several videos on social media showing life returning to every part of Ihiala Local Government Area, particularly the Ebonesie area of Orsumoghu, Isseke, Mbosi, Lilu, and Ubuluisiuzo. Seeing our people return to communities that had become desolate is proof of our long struggle against criminals who masqueraded as freedom fighters. I am delighted to see our people reclaiming their homeland. While we continue to commit Anambra into the hands of God, we must also rise as a people to cleanse and rebuild our land. Security agencies will continue to do their part, but we, as Ndi Anambra, must declare that enough is enough and take full ownership of our communities,” Soludo said.

True to his words, indigenes of previously sacked communities have been returning to their communities. Isseke, Lilu and Ubuluisiuzor indigenes were recently seen in viral videos clearing up bushes around the palace of their king, churches and markets in commencement of normal life. An indigene of Isseke who declined to reveal his identity told THISDAY that the level of damage caused by separatist elements was unquantifiable. He however expressed happiness that people of the area may be able to vote during the forthcoming election, after having been intimidated into staying at home in the past.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has pledged readiness to conduct election in all parts of the state on November 8. Speaking during a stakeholders engagement on the election, organized by TAF Africa, a non governmental organization, the commission which was represented by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Queen Elizabeth Agwu assured that that elections would be conducted around the state. She said Biometric Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) will be deployed for the election, and that results will be uploaded real time without complaints of network failure.

“We have dotted Is and crossed Ts. Election is one thing that if not gotten right may lead to other things going wrong. As at today, everything is ready and we have gotten materials prepared. The materials involved for elections are sensitive, non sensitive materials and adhoc workers. We have gotten full consignment of non sensitive materials, booths, bags, inks, boxes and others, and they have been deployed to the various local governments.

“There have usually been low voter turn out, but we are calling them to have trust in us and to come out and vote. If you decide not to come out, you are giving opportunity for the wrong person to win. Under me, the election will be fair, don’t stay at home and say it has been done the way they usually do it,” she said.