Wike: Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda Has Restored Public Confidence in Governance

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for using the Renewed Hope Agenda to restore public confidence in governance.

Wike spoke yesterday in Abuja at the inauguration of the Wuye Engineering Infrastructure Project, which marked the 20th day of FCT’s continuous flag-off and commissioning programme.

The minister described the ongoing infrastructure flag-offs and project commissioning across the FCT as unprecedented in the history of Abuja.

He challenged critics to name any previous administration that had matched the current pace of transformation under Tinubu’s leadership.

Wike stated that the Tinubu administration took bold steps to revive many of the projects in the FCT that were abandoned since 2009 due to non-payment of contractors.

He said such decisive step led to massive infrastructure development in Gwagwalada District, in addition to new road network, sectoral arterials, tunnels, and utility services.

Wike said, “If there’s any administration since the creation of the Federal Capital Territory that has done more than what we are doing, let them speak up now. Their silence says it all. This is leadership that is committed, leadership that is changing lives.

“When this administration came in, the president took immediate steps to revive what had been neglected. Within one year in office, major projects were completed, including the interchange that once caused traffic chaos in the area.”

He announced that after 20 unbroken days of commissioning and inauguration of projects, the FCT administration would take a short break before embarking on another 20-day phase focused on education development, where he promised to unveil the government’s achievements in schools and learning facilities across the capital city.

Wike reiterated his commitment to supporting all political leaders, who aligned with the president’s vision, adding that a “political tsunami” of performance-driven governance is sweeping through the territory.

He stated, “Those in real estate used to complain: no roads, no infrastructure, our businesses are collapsing. Can you still say that today? Every day you see progress because infrastructure has been provided. That’s what development looks like.

“My dear people, look around you. If you live here, if you have property here, your conscience will tell you the truth, that leadership has returned to this country. The Renewed Hope Agenda is real. Forget my face; what matters is the work being done.”

Minister of State for the FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, described the Wuye Engineering Infrastructure Project as a testament to the administration’s resolve to deliver infrastructure that uplifts communities and restores hope.

Mahmoud said, “As we celebrate this achievement, let us remember that every milestone is a promise kept, and every completion is a beginning anew.”

She thanked Tinubu for illuminating every corner of the FCT through the Renewed Hope Agenda, just as she commended Wike for his relentless drive to deliver projects that touch lives and uplift communities.