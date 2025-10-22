UN Women Strengthen Partnerships for Inclusive Development in Warri Kingdom

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





In a significant step toward advancing gender equality and inclusive development, UN Women Nigeria Representative, Ms. Beatrice Eyong, was hosted by the Royal Iwere Foundation under the leadership of Their Majesties, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri Kingdom, and Olori Atuwatse III.

The high-level engagement, held in Warri, focused on strengthening partnerships between UN Women and the Warri Kingdom to promote women’s empowerment, economic inclusion, and community development.

According to a statement on Tuesday, discussions with the traditional leaders explored ongoing initiatives within the kingdom that empower women and girls, particularly in the areas of education, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

Both parties expressed a shared commitment to deepening collaboration and scaling up interventions that create sustainable opportunities for women and young people.

“Traditional institutions are powerful drivers of social transformation,” said Ms. Eyong. “UN Women is committed to working closely with Their Majesties and the Royal Iwere Foundation to amplify the remarkable efforts already underway in Warri Kingdom and ensure that no woman or girl is left behind.”

Their Majesties reaffirmed their support for partnerships that promote women’s economic empowerment, gender equality, and community resilience, noting the Kingdom’s development vision aligns with global aspirations under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This mission underscores UN Women’s commitment to local partnerships that advance gender equality and inclusive development across Nigeria.

By engaging traditional and community leaders, UN Women continues to bridge global frameworks with local realities, ensuring that women’s voices, leadership, and economic participation remain central to achieving sustainable progress.