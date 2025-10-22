Tinubu Mourns Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro’s Son, Grandson

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has sent heartfelt condolences to the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, and his family over the death of his son, Victor Moro, and grandson, Abba Moro Jr.

The President, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the Senator, who represents Benue South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

President Tinubu urged the family to find solace in the impactful lives of the children, whose time on earth, though short, is truly a blessing to the many lives they touched and those who came in contact with them.

The President prayed that God Almighty will receive the souls of the departed children and comfort the family.