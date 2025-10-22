Suspected Arsonists Set Ekiti ADC Office Ablaze, PartyCondemns Act as Attack

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti





Suspected thugs, yesterday, set ablaze the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Secretariat in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, overnight, reducing the building and thousands of plastic chairs to ashes.

This act was ahead of ADC state executives inauguration scheduled. Property worth millions of naira were destroyed as a result.

The ADC, which condemned the attack also described it as a desperate attempt to derail its growing influence in the region.

The party said the attackers who were armed with various dangerous weapons destroyed any thing on sight, including chairs, tables, canopies, musical instruments, and motorbike, among others.

According to the party, they came back in their numbers the second time to destroy another set of chairs when the party was about to commence the inauguration for the executives and disrupted the exercise.

Affirmation was later held for the state executives of the ADC in Ekiti State by Dr. Bamidele Ajayi, while the state chairman of the party, Mr. Ilesanmi Omolayo, also inaugurated other Executives in the state at the event.

The chairman of ADC, in the state, Mr. Ilesanmi Omolayo, who called on party members to stand firm as the party of the moment, urged them not to be wary of what happened on the day of the inauguration, but to stand with the party towards winning all the election in the state.

Other party faithful present included former deputy Governor in Ekiti, Prof. Olu Sola Eleka; Hon. Gboyega Aribisogun, and former commissioner, Segun Akinwunmi.

In his reaction, the National Secretary of the ADC, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who condemned the act, described this as undemocratic and shameful display of intolerance, adding that it’s a dangerous threat to democracy.

Aregbesola said it was regrettable that individuals, who emerged through democratic process could resort to violence and intimidation to suppress opposition voices.

“It is difficult to adequately express the disappointment, don’t forget in 2009, the incumbent administration in Ekiti then did undemocratic actions and we felt that victims of such irresponsible and anti-democratic actions would now be in office to replicate such wickedness in the state

“The security agencies must protect lives and property and when they fail to do so , they are violating the constitution. Interestingly, the security acts make it compulsory to do so and failure to do that exposes all of them as being compromised”. He added

The former Osun State governor noted that the beauty of democracy lay in the freedom of association and participation in open political activities without fear or intimidation, saying the attack on ADC members in Ekiti signaled a descent into fascism.

Also, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party described the attack as a deliberate act of political terrorism aimed at silencing opposition voices.

The ADC, therefore, called for an independent investigation, the prosecution of perpetrators, and greater attention from civil society and international observers, warning that democracy is under threat if opposition parties continue to be targeted with impunity.

‘’This was a deliberate act of arson intended to sabotage and terrorise the opposition ahead of the governorship election in the state. The ADC condemns this barbaric act in the strongest possible terms. It is criminal, anti-democratic, and a disgrace to all who claim to believe in political freedom.

‘’This attack came on a day when the ADC in Ekiti had planned a quiet but significant event, the Reconfiguration and Affirmation Ceremony of our Ward, Local Government, Senatorial, and State Executives. It was to be a renewal of commitment, a reaffirmation of values, and a consolidation of our structure.

‘’Quite significantly, we note that this latest incident in Ekiti is only a continuation of serial attacks on our party members and infrastructure across parts of the country.

“Since the Opposition Coalition unveiled the ADC as its party of choice in July, our members and structures nationwide have faced a pattern of orchestrated aggression that should alarm every citizen who believes in the freedom to choose,’’ he stated.

When contacted, the Ekiti State Police Spokesman, SP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident said the command was aware of the incident.

He said the commissioner of Police CP, Joseph Eribo, has directed full scale investigation in a bid to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.