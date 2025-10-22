Ododo to Oyebanji: You Came Prepared

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti





Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, yesterday, said his counterpart in Ekiti State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, has demonstrated capacity, which indicated that he was well-prepared for the task of governing the state.

This, he said, has continued to reflect in Oyebanji’s performance across all sectors in the last three years.

Ododo posited that there were verifiable and convincing evidence across the critical sectors of the economy, that pointed to the fact Oyebanji has fulfilled the social contract he signed with the people of the Ekiti State.

He spoke in Ilawe Ekiti, while commissioning the 21kilometre Ikere-Ilawe road, and the renovated General Hospital projects by the Oyebanji administration.

Addressing the large crowd of residents that thronged the venue of the ceremony, Ododo, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, applauded Oyebanji for hiring the services of local contractors to execute some of the road projects.

The Kogi governor stated that such display of leadership spoke volumes about Oyebanji’s belief in the development of human resources available to the country.

He saluted the Ekiti governor for making the state pass through the trajectory of impactful governance in the areas of infrastructure, human capital development, tourism, agriculture, and youth development, which audibly speak to the government’s inclusion policy.

In his address, Oyebanji described the completion of the road as a jinx breaking expedition, saying whatever he has achieved in Ekiti could be hinged on the enigmatic economic reformations being carried out at the federal level by President Bola Tinubu.

He said his administration has not borrowed a dime to fund any of the capital projects being undertaken for the benefit of the masses, even as he thanked the president for making more resources available to the subnational.

“I have not borrowed a dime to fund any of the capital projects going on in Ekiti State and this is because of the audacious reforms being carried out by President Tinubu that has made more monies available to states,” he said.