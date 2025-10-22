  • Wednesday, 22nd October, 2025

Ododo to Oyebanji: You Came Prepared

Nigeria | 13 seconds ago

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, yesterday, said his counterpart in Ekiti State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, has demonstrated capacity, which indicated that he was well-prepared for the task of governing the state.

This, he said, has continued to reflect  in Oyebanji’s performance across all sectors in the last three years.

Ododo posited that there were verifiable and convincing evidence across the critical sectors of the economy, that pointed to the fact Oyebanji has fulfilled the social contract he signed with the people of the Ekiti State.

He spoke in Ilawe Ekiti, while commissioning the 21kilometre Ikere-Ilawe road, and the renovated General Hospital projects by the Oyebanji administration.

Addressing the large crowd of residents that thronged the venue of the ceremony, Ododo, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, applauded Oyebanji  for hiring the services of local contractors to execute some of the road projects.

The Kogi governor stated that such display of leadership  spoke volumes about Oyebanji’s belief in the development of human resources available to the country.

He saluted the Ekiti governor for making the state pass through the trajectory of impactful governance in the areas of infrastructure, human capital development, tourism, agriculture, and youth development, which audibly speak to the government’s inclusion policy.

In his address, Oyebanji described the completion of the road  as a jinx breaking expedition, saying whatever he has achieved in Ekiti could be hinged on the enigmatic economic reformations being carried out at the federal level by President Bola Tinubu.

He said his administration has not borrowed a dime to fund any of the capital projects being undertaken for the benefit of the masses, even as he thanked the president for making more resources available to the subnational.

“I have not borrowed a dime to fund any of the capital projects going on in Ekiti State and this is because of the audacious reforms being carried out by President Tinubu that has made more monies available to states,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.