Northern Governors Salute General Yakubu Gowon at 91

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has rejoiced with former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), on the occasion of his 91st birthday.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, on behalf of his colleagues in the NSGF, described General Gowon as an iconic statesman, nation builder and symbol of unity, whose visionary leadership helped shape the course of Nigeria’s history.

According to a press release issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe, which was made available to journalists yesterday, the governor lauded the former head of state’s enduring contributions to peacebuilding and national cohesion, noting that his life remains a shining example of patriotism, humility and selfless service.

“General Gowon’s steadfast commitment to promoting peace and harmony, particularly through his Nigeria Prays initiative and other noble causes, continues to strengthen the bonds of unity and patriotism among Nigerians,” the NSGF Chairman said.

He also applauded the former head of state’s devotion to the moral and spiritual well-being of the nation, which he described as deeply inspiring and worthy of emulation.

“On this auspicious occasion, we in the Northern States Governors’ Forum, join the rest of the country in celebrating a leader whose wisdom, integrity and vision continue to illuminate Nigeria’s path toward progress and stability.

“We wish our dear statesman a happy 91st birthday filled with good health, peace and fulfillment. May Almighty God continue to bless and preserve this great son of Nigeria so that his guiding light will keep inspiring our collective quest for a stronger, more united and prosperous nation”.