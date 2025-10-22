FG to Review Upwards Retirement Age of Air Traffic Controllers

Chinedu Eze





The federal government has said that it will review the retirement age of Air Traffic Controllers in the country as part of efforts to bridge the manpower gaps in the sector.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who made this known, said the retirement age will be reviewed upwards in order to ensure experienced hands and personnel are maximized and allowed to pass their experience to the younger generation.

Speaking while declaring open the 54th Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) in Abuja yesterday, the Minister said the ministry would work with the relevant authorities to ensure a successful review.

Keyamo described NATCA as the ‘Apple of the eye of Aviation’ and assured to give the controllers the necessary support needed to make them function more effectively because of the critical role they play in keep the airspace safe.

“I listened to the President’s speech on the age of retirement of Air Traffic Controllers, I think I am convinced it is something I can take up”

He noted that if pilots can fly at the age of 65 years, there is no need for the Air Traffic Controllers not to push for 65 years.

Keyamo assured them that he would sit with the Permanent Secretary in the ministry to carefully study it and get approval for the upward review.

He noted that the county is in short of Air Traffic Controllers in the country and there was a need to bridge the gap.

The Air Traffic controllers are pushing for 65 years as retirement age for their personnel.

In his welcome address, the President of NATCA, Mr. Amos Edino, revealed that the wave of retirements, the migration of skilled professionals abroad (the “Japa” syndrome), and inter-agency transfers, driven by the search for better opportunities, have greatly affected the performance of the controllers.

According to him, current projections indicate that if decisive measures are not taken, by 2030, despite the expected growth in national aviation activities, the Air Traffic Controller workforce could decline sharply, potentially widening the manpower gap by up to 70%.

He then called for a review and upward adjustment of the retirement age for Air Traffic Controllers to 65 years – aligning with other critical professions.

He remarked that over 150 controllers received international training in various areas of airspace management.

Edino also revealed that over 300 controllers benefited from the first-ever domestic training programs initiated in the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

He stated that the long-awaited salary adjustment for Air Traffic Controllers in NAMA was signed in August 2025 and commenced implementation in September.

“This landmark achievement should, in due course, be extended to other agencies housing Air Traffic Controllers, ensuring equity and uniform recognition of our professional value across the aviation sector,” he said.

Edino further revealed that the NAMA Management through the Directorate of Air Traffic Services (DATS), commenced distribution of secure warm clothing for Air Traffic Controllers.

He also highlighted the challenges faced by Air Traffic Controllers with persistent manpower shortages, a challenge he remarked, continued to impact the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of air navigation services.

The 54th NATCA AGM had its theme ‘The Human Edge: Capacity Building in the Next Generation Air Traffic Management.’