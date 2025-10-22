FG Flags Off Personnel Audit, Skill Gap Analysis Project in MDAs

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The federal government has officially launched the Personnel Audit and Skill Gap Analysis Project (PASGA), tagged Project Phoenix across federal government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The project is a strategic initiative aimed at optimising human resource management.

In his keynote address, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, stressed that PASGA would foster a more competent and responsive civil service.

The SGF was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Mohammed Sanusi Danjuma.

He stated: ‘‘In today’s fast-paced and competitive business environment, it is essential to ensure our workforce is equipped with the right skills, knowledge, competence, and drive to success.

“Personnel audit and organisational analysis are essential tools for organisational success. It helps to identify the gap and training needs of the staff, optimise the workforce, enhance performance management and evaluation, and also improve the decision planning and leadership development of our organisation.

“By understanding our workforce, strength and weaknesses, we can unlock the potential, drive performance and achieve our goals.”

The Permanent Secretary, Ecological Project Office, Dr. Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, who unveiled Project Phoenix, described the project as an innovative endeavour undertaken by the federal government to revitalise and re-position the Federal Civil Service for improved service delivery with a futuristic output.

In a presentation demo of Project Phoenix, the Senior Managing Partner/ CEO KnewRow Consulting, Mr. Ayo Muritala, described the project as a strategic instrument, designed to help the government understand the personnel who drive the public service.

He said the project was a reform instrument designed to help the government understand the people who power the civil service, but not just a verification exercise.

“It’s about data, identity, capabilities and national performance. As we take the banner under Project Phoenix, we are collectively reaffirming that the Civil Service is rising anew into a future defined by credible data, aligned skills and improved performance,” Muritala said.

He further stated that KnewRow Consulting would work collaboratively with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to ensure the personnel audit process is inclusive and credible.