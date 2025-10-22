FG Approves First Mining Site for Lapai LGA in Niger State

•23 farmers to lose farmlands for the project

Laleye Dipo in Minna





The federal government has approved the first mining site for Lapai Local Government Area in Niger State with not less than 23 farmers losing their farmlands and crops to the project.

Each of the affected farmer in Takalifiya community in the local government has however been paid compensations of between N200,000 and N1million for the farmlands and crops to be destroyed for the takeoff of the mining activities.

The mining activities which will takeoff soon under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the leaders of the community and the mining company also provides that at least 50% of jobs spaces should go to members of the community.

The agreement also includes sinking of boreholes for the community, intervention in the renovation of schools and hospitals as well as construction of roads from the mining site to the community.

Presenting cheques to the beneficiary farmers, the Chief Operating Officer, of Elin Group Limited, Alhaji Hassan Isah, revealed the company allowed the farmers to harvest most of their matured crops adding that “we even paid for them despite the harvest”.

He said the only crop left on the farmlands acquired is guinea corn insisting that “we have paid for this too”

“We have obtained the mining license from the federal government. We will soon go into full-fledged mining operations in the community,” Isah declared before seeking the cooperation of the community.

Secretary to the Lapai Emirate Council Alhaji Saidu Abdullahi who presided expressed satisfaction with the payment of compensation for the cash crops to farmers, describing the process as “historic”.

Barrister Saidu Abdullahi, who presided over the payment of the compensation expressed satisfaction with the entire process and praised the management of the firm for making it a reality, but urged the company to adhere strictly to all the terms of agreement entered into with the community

The Village Head Alhaji Usman Sarki attributed the success recorded since the beginning of the negotiations to the leadership role played by Governor Umaru Bago and the Emir of Lapai, Alhaji Umaru Bago Tafida III, who both ensured that the interest of the farmers was well protected.

“We are really excited with the entire process, my people are satisfied, everybody was paid for the crops on his/her farm land, our governor and the emir stood by us,” Sarki declared.