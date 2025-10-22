FCET Umunze Student Shines in COEASU National Scholarship Competition  

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The management of Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze, has honoured Miss Chinyere Fidelis, a second-year student of Fine and Applied Arts, for her exceptional performance at the recently concluded national scholarship competition, organised by the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU).

Fidelis emerged as the first runner-up in the keenly contested national level with 46 points, narrowly missing the top spot by a single mark. Her performance earned her recognition and a cash reward from the college management during a reception held in her honour at the provost’s office.

Earlier in the competition, Fidelis had clinched the title of Best NCE Student in the South-East zone, a feat that came with a ₦500,000 cash prize from COEASU and qualification for the national grand finale held at the NCCE Headquarters, Abuja. She defeated contestants from other colleges of education in the South East zone.

In her remarks, the Provost, Prof Theresa Okoli, applauded the student’s remarkable accomplishment, describing it as a testament to the college’s unwavering commitment to excellence in teaching and learning.

Okoli added that her success at the national level reflects the college’s sustained efforts in nurturing intellectual curiosity, creativity, and discipline among students. She encouraged other students to emulate Fidelis and reaffirmed the management’s commitment to recognising and celebrating outstanding academic performances that bring prestige to the institution.

The COEASU Chairman, FCET Umunze Chapter, Dr. Sunny Okeke, expressed delight at the student’s impressive showing on the national stage. He explained that the competition was rigorously supervised and keenly contested, adding that Fidelis’ performance further elevated the academic reputation of the college.

Accompanied by the Chapter Secretary, Mr. Ndubuisi Onyemechara, the chairman commended the student and the institution for their exemplary representation.

The College Librarian, Dr. Agada Samson Arome, in an earlier statement, applauded COEASU for instituting the scholarship initiative, describing it as a commendable platform that promotes academic excellence and intellectual competitiveness across colleges of education in Nigeria.

The Dean, School of Fine and Applied Arts, Mr. Chidi Uzor, described Fidelis as a diligent and focused student, whose passion for academic and artistic excellence has continued to yield impressive results.