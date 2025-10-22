  • Wednesday, 22nd October, 2025

Development Experts Push for Degrees with Direction, Real-world Learning Experience

Featured | 15 seconds ago

Oluchi Chibuzor

Education development experts have stressed the need for students to seek higher education where they can be better equipped as learners for relevance, innovation, and impact in today’s rapidly changing world.

Speaking at the second edition of the Global Education Conference, Country Director of StudyIn Nigeria, Mary Agbu, explained that the event was designed to create synergy among educational stakeholders and ensure that Nigerian students’ aspirations align with global academic and industry standards.

Agbu said that the conference, with the theme ‘Degrees with Direction: Building Career Pathways at Home and Abroad’, was meant to create a kind of cohesion that benefits students, institutions, and practitioners.

“We are pushing for deeper engagement and intentionality in how students approach their studies and career paths. So the conference will, in conclusion, bring students’ study aspirations at different study levels to industry standards.

“Because when you finish, the whole idea is that you are going to be ready for industry, and we’re not going to have industry saying the kind of graduates that are churned out these days don’t quite meet the expectations and aspirations of the growing industry, tech, HR,  and growing areas in different fields, science and tech, all of that,” Agbu said.

In a keynote address, Olayinka David-West, represented by Henry Ogundolire, challenged students to bridge the gap between learning and doing, while underscoring that education must go beyond memorisation and performance to mastery, application, and real-world problem-solving.

“So, if you’re going to have a degree with direction, you don’t have to learn for exams. Learn to understand, connect, and create. Curiosity is your most powerful level of skill, and so be curious about confidence and mastery as opposed to performance,” said David-West. “So, performance can give you access to a place, but mastery and competence will do the job and ultimately add value to the system.”

She further encouraged learners to turn knowledge into service and transform study into impact, insisting that a degree is a door, not a destination. David-West urged students to apply their education to real-world problems, highlighting transferable skills such as creativity, adaptability, and collaboration.

“Every discipline carries within it a set of transferable skills that employers and communities are looking for in this century of AI,” said David-West. “Be intentional about turning your knowledge into competence.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.