‘Cult Groups, Not Soldiers, Killed Civilian Near Ojo Military Cantonment’

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army has said that the shooting that led to the death of a civilian, identified as Rilwan Adekunle, was the result of violent cult-related activities within the 81 Division Nigerian Army’s area of responsibility.

The Army further clarified that contrary to reports, the incident did not occur within the Ojo Military Cantonment.

A statement by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 81 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, reads: “The 81 Division Nigerian Army has taken note of a disturbing incident circulating on social media, claiming that gunmen shot and killed a civilian, identified as Rilwan Adekunle, inside a market within the Ojo Military Cantonment. We wish to provide clarification to set the record straight.

“Contrary to the reports, the incident did not occur within the Ojo Military Cantonment. It is imperative to state that on 18 October 2025, we received a distress call about a shooting incident at a junction near the Mammy Market abattoir gate. Investigations revealed that the incident was a result of suspected cult-related activities, which tragically led to the loss of life.”

“Our standby team responded promptly, and upon arrival, the victim was rushed to the Ojo Cantonment Medical Centre—being the closest medical facility—as the perpetrators had fled the scene. Tragically, the victim was pronounced dead by the medical team.”

He stated that the Nigerian Army is deeply saddened by the loss of life and extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the deceased.

Lieutenant Colonel Yahaya appealed to the public and the press to always verify information with the relevant authorities before disseminating it, in order to prevent the spread of misinformation.