Court Sends Kanu’s Brother, Lawyer, 10 Others to Kuje Prison over Solidarity Protest

•PCRC applauds police professionalism, respect for human rights

Chuks Okocha and Linus Aleke in Abuja





AA magistrate court sitting in Kuje, Abuja, has remanded the brother of Nnamdi Kanu, Emmanuel Kanu, and his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, in Kuje prison.

The remand followed their participation in the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest on Monday in Abuja.

Nnamdi Kanu’s younger brother, Kanuta Kanu, disclosed that in a post on X, shortly after the court session yesterday.

Kanuta Kanu posted on X, “The magistrate sitting in Kuje remanded Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, the lead counsel in Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case, and Prince Emmanuel Kanu, his youngest brother. This is a conspiracy from the executive, legislature and judiciary to frustrate Kanu’s trial on Thursday.”

The Nigeria Police arraigned Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Ejimakor; his brother, Emmanuel; and 10 others following the protest in Abuja on Monday.

The court document to that effect was shared by former Chairman of National Human Rights Commission, Professor Chidi Odinkalu, via X on Tuesday.

The police charged them with inciting disturbance and breach of public peace in disobedience to a court order.

According to the document sighted by THISDAY, the suspects were accused of denying other citizens the freedom of movement, disrupting free flow of traffic while chanting war songs and requesting for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

It was reported on Monday that Force Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin had, while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, said Ejimakor and Kanu’s brother, along with others would be charged on Tuesday.

Hundeyin further stated that those arrested during the protest would be charged to court after investigation.

The national leadership of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) applauded the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the police management, and operatives of the FCT Command for the professionalism exhibited in the handling of the Omoyele Sowore-led “Free Nnamdi Kanu” protest in Abuja on Monday.

National Chairman of PCRC, Alhaji Ibrahim Olaniyan, in a statement, said the swift and measured response of the police in ensuring law and order during the protest reflected the renewed professionalism, restraint, and respect for human rights under the Egbetokun-led police management team.

The committee commended the prompt prosecution of those arrested within 24 hours, in accordance with constitutional provisions, describing it as a clear demonstration of the force’s commitment to due process and the rule of law.

It urged the police to diligently prosecute the suspects to serve as a deterrent to others hell-bent on destabilising the country.