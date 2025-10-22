Commissioner: Kwara Prioritises Education with Massive Investment in Infrastructure, Innovation

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has made massive investments in infrastructure, scholarships, and innovation across its tertiary education sector between April and September 2025 so as to add more values to the quality and standard of education in the state.

The State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, stated this in Ilorin on Tuesday while presenting the Ministry report of the 3rd Quarter Inter-Ministerial Press Briefing Report 2025 organised by the Ministry of Communications in Ilorin.

She said that, “Already, the state government has secured multiple approvals for key capital projects, including the renovation and upgrading of 14 facilities at the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, to serve both the College and the newly established Kwara State University of Education (KWASUED).

Hajia Modibbo Kawu added that, “the Kwara State University (KWASU) has achieved 100 per cent accreditation for all 25 academic programmes presented to the National Universities Commission (NUC), while the Kwara State Polytechnic secured full accreditation for all its NBTE-assessed programmes.

“The Colleges of Education in Ilorin, Oro, and Lafiagi also maintained accreditation for their NCE programmes”.

She maintained the Ministry also achieved peaceful industrial relations and ensured regular payment of staff salaries, resulting in uninterrupted academic calendars across all institutions.

Hajia Modibbo Kawu said the state has recorded remarkable progress in institutional development, staff welfare, student empowerment, research advancement, and academic excellence under the visionary leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

She added that the governor also approved the procurement of laboratory equipment, library furniture, e-learning software, and the development of an integrated ICT system covering a website, Human Resource Management System, Bursary Automation, and a Learning Management System for KWASUED.

The Commissioner noted that the Ministry achieved major milestones in leadership stability and institutional governance across State-owned tertiary institutions.

Among these were the appointment of Mr. Benjamin Ayanshola as substantive Provost of the College of Health Technology, Offa, and the appointment of a new Provost for the College of Education (Technical), Lafiagi.

She also said that the government inaugurated the Governing Council of the College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS), Ilorin, noting that these steps have strengthened administrative efficiency and policy implementation.

She further highlighted KWASU’s leadership in innovation, noting that the University spearheaded a clean energy drive by converting old government vehicles into electric and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) systems.

The university, she added, signed an MoU with Yasin Logistics to establish CNG conversion and repair centres, and secured participation under the Presidential Initiative on CNG (PiCNG), which will provide buses and motorcycles for campus mobility.

According to the Commissioner, other collaborations include Kwara Polytechnic’s MoU with the Nigerian Railway Corporation; IVTEC Ajase-Ipo’s MoU with the Federal Polytechnic, Offa; and the College of Education, Ilorin’s partnership with Rudn University, Russia, for research and academic exchange.

She revealed that the government of Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq approved and disbursed a 100% increase in bursary and scholarship awards to Kwara indigenes, including law students.

In addition, 200 youths were trained under Batch 9 of the Kwara Youth Empowerment and Employment Generation Scheme (KWYEEGS) at IVTEC, Ajase-Ipo, while over 600 female students of the Kwara State Polytechnic benefitted from Smart Agriculture training under the French Government’s WATEA project, in partnership with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA).

The Commissioner said that Kwara State Polytechnic expanded its internally generated revenue base through the establishment of a poultry farm and greenhouse, while its students excelled at the 2024 NIPOGA Games, winning six gold, six silver, and two bronze medals.

She also said that the College of Education, Ilorin, emerged first at the ECHIPS National Competition organized by the Federal Ministry of Education, adding that student unions across all tertiary institutions conducted peaceful elections and maintained stable campus environments.

Highlighting progress in aviation education, Hajia Modibbo Kawu disclosed that the Kwara State Aviation College completed Commercial Pilot License (CPL) training for three students, who were decorated by the governor.

The College also procured new aircraft engines and logistics equipment to boost flight operations and safety.

She further noted that IVTEC, Ajase-Ipo, sustained its delivery of vocational and entrepreneurship education in line with the state’s industrialization policy, while the College of Education (Technical), Lafiagi, expanded its technical teacher-education programmes.

The Commissioner explained that the Ministry has continued to prioritize staff development by organizing workshops and training programmes on entrepreneurship, ICT, vocational skills, and digital learning, including Blackboard Learning Management System (LMS) training at the College of Education, Oro, among others.



