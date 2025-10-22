  • Wednesday, 22nd October, 2025

Benue House Member Quits PDP for APC

George Okoh in Makurdi

The lawmaker representing Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ojema Ojotu, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ojotu, Chairman of the House Committee on Inland Waterways, however, joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The development was made known yesterday by the Deputy Speaker of the green chamber, Benjamin Kalu, who presided over plenary.

According to the letter read by Kalu, Ojotu cited the unending crisis in PDP as reason for his decision.

“After consultation with my constituents, family members and political associates, I have decided to dump the PDP for the APC,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ojotu’s resignation has been alleged to be a plot designed for him to become the running mate to Governor Hycinth Alia of the state in his 2027 re-election bid.

