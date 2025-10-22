Army Inaugurates Python Project, CBQ in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The 6 Division Nigerian Army has inaugurated two important projects in its Port Harcourt barracks, the python roundabout and corporal below quarters (CBQ).

The projects, renovated by the commanding officer, 29 Battalion, Joseph Otogo, a Lieutenant Colonel, were inaugurated by the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division Nigerian Army and Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South- south, Operation Delta Safe, Major General Emmanuel Emekah, yesterday, inside the Port Harcourt barracks.

In his opening remark, Lt Col Otogo, described the python roundabout as a milestone, noting that its solar energy light facility would enhance the safety, aesthetics and sustainability of the environment.

“It symbolises disci-pline, innovation and professionalism within the cantonment,” he added.

Otogo also explained that the corporal below quarters would improve the living conditions and professionalism of officers through a more comfortable and durable environment.

“Both projects reflect strong leadership, commitment to excellence and the collective network of officers and men of 29 Battalion in upholding the Division’s standard. These initiatives embody progress, welfare and discipline,” Otogo said.

On his part, , Major General Emekah, said the corporal below quarters’ renovation was in line with the chief of army staff’s vision of improving the welfare of soldiers in the country.

He called on the officers to ensure the maintenance of the building.

“It’s the renovation of the soldiers’ accommodation which was in a very bad shape but the commanding officer stepped into it for the comfort of the soldiers.

“This is done in line with the chief of army staff’s ‘soldiers first’ mantra and his command philosophy which places so much emphasis on the welfare of soldiers. And it’s not just this, others have been done in the past and we’re doing it gradually.

“It’s a good development. We want to encourage the soldiers to ensure that they maintain it. The army has done its part, so the soldiers should also do their part by maintaining the structure,” the GOC said.