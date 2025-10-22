  • Wednesday, 22nd October, 2025

Anambra Guber: Soludo, Ukachukwu, Other Candidates to Sign Peace Deal

Nigeria | 11 hours ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Ahead of the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State, the National Peace Committee (NPC), Secretariat of The Kukah Centre, has stated that the commission would commit candidates of the 16 political parties participating in the election to a peace deal. Executive Director of The Kukah Centre and Head of the Secretariat of NPC, Rev. Fr. Atta Barkindo, stated this in Awka yesterday, during a pre-election engagement with stakeholders.

Barkindo, in his welcome remarks said, “We at Kukah centre have come to work with you people who are on ground, and know the social and cultural make up of this state. We are coming to see what we can do to consolidate on the peace you already have here.

“We will be here next week for the signing of the peace accord, and members of the National Peace Committee, and the chairman, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, would be here.

“We have notified the governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, and the candidates. We do this so that if after the election there is a problem, we will be able to sit with those who are involved to make peace. With that accord, the peace committee will have the moral right to step in and resolve issues.”

Barkindo added, “Most stories about killings that we hear are rumours, misinformation and outright lies. The impression they give us is that there is insecurity everywhere and this is why the National Peace Committee, headed by Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, came to work with you people to ensure that the forthcoming election is peaceful. “We have a natural responsibility to pass a peaceful state to the generation unborn because we will be outlived by the state. The state belongs to you all and in the next 50 years you may not be here, but you owe it to the generation unborn to pass a peaceful state to them

