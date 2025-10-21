Transcorp Hotels Grows Profit Before Tax to N22.4bn in Q3

Kayode Tokede

Transcorp Hotels Plc, yesterday announced its unaudited results for the third quarter (Q3) ended September 30, 2025, recording outstanding performance across key metrics.

In the result and accounts posted on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc declared N22.4 billion profit before tax in Q3 2025, about 36 per cent increase over N16.44 billion in Q3 2024, while profit after tax closed Q3 2025 at N14.8 billion, an increase of 45per cent from N10. 24billion posted in Q3 2024.

The Company delivered N72.31 billion in revenue, a 49per cent increase from N48.49 billion in Q3 2024. Cost of sales moved from N14.2 billion in Q3 2024 to N17.3 billion in Q3 2025 to bring gross profit to N55.06 billion, about 60.4per cent increase over N34.33 billion declared in Q3 2024.

On this, Transcorp Hotels gross profit margin, however, expanded to 76per cent in Q3 2025, up from 71per cent in Q3 2024 — driven by operational efficiency and superior service delivery.

From the balance sheet position, total assets of Transcorp Hotels stood at N154.25 billion as of September 2025, up by nearly 10 per cent from N140.7billion declared in 2024 full financial year.

This strong performance reflects Transcorp Hotels’ sustained focus on operational excellence, cost efficiency, and customer-centric innovation, reinforcing its leadership in Nigeria’s hospitality sector.

With a future-ready growth strategy anchored on sustainability and innovation, the Company continues to unlock exceptional value for shareholders. The recently commissioned 5,000-seat Transcorp Centre is fast positioning Nigeria as Africa’s hub for world-class Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE).

Commenting on the result and accounts, Chairman, Transcorp Hotels, Emmanuel Nnorom, in a statement said “This impressive Q3 performance underscores our time-tested strategy focused on cost discipline, operational efficiency, and putting the customer at the heart of everything we do.

“We remain committed to delivering sustainable profitability and long-term value for our investors.”

Also, the Managing Director/CEO, Transcorp Hotels, Uzo Oshogwe, added, “Our Q3 2025 results reflect our unwavering drive for excellence and our commitment to redefining hospitality in Africa. With the success of our newly commissioned 5,000-seat event centre, we are proud to be positioning Nigeria as the preferred destination for global conferences and events, while scaling sustainable value for our shareholders.”

With its iconic hospitality assets and dedicated team, Transcorp Hotels continues to strengthen its leadership in the sector, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and service excellence.