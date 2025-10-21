No Plan to Join APC, Says Adeleke

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, said he has no plan either now or in the near future leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeleke, who is the Deputy Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee of the PDP, also said the party would come out of its crisis stronger.

The governor, who spoke shortly after the inaugural meeting of the Accomodation Sub-Committee of the convention, said everything would be sorted out so that the convention could proceed smoothly.

“Some people say I might be planning to join the APC because I have friends there or have been seen attending their events. I’m a very civilised person. If I have friends in the APC and they invite me to a wedding or social function, I will attend. That doesn’t mean I’m joining them.

“As we speak, I am the Deputy Chairman of our convention, which holds on the 15th and 16th of October, and I remain a loyal member of the PDP. I also chair the Accommodation Committee.

“The PDP does not believe in propaganda or endless talk. Many people from other parties are also defecting, that’s politics. Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow, but everyone has the right to do as they wish.

“Our focus is on unity, organisation and success. By God’s grace, our convention will be a great success, and the PDP will continue to grow from strength to strength. Thank you, and God bless you all,” he stated.